Garcelle Beauvais Faces Off With Dorit Kemsley & Lisa Rinna in Tense RHOBH Reunion Preview

If there's one thing a Housewives reunion is good for, it's reigniting a feud.
Exhibit A: This exclusive sneak peek at part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion airing tonight.
Facing off in the preview clip are Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley, who found themselves at odds earlier this season over what the latter perceived as "jabs." The drama came to a head at a party thrown by Lisa Rinna, where Dorit confronted Garcelle in front their RHOBH co-stars, even going so far as to call her a "bully."
Now, Dorit is once again airing out her grievances with Garcelle. As she tells her in the reunion preview, "You don't say much when we're together or to someone's face, and then you'll say it in the confessionals."
"First I say too much, and then I don't say enough," Garcelle fires back. "Like, I can't win with you."
Dorit maintains that Garcelle isn't being "direct," but before the pair can continue their argument, host Andy Cohen steps in.
"You said you want her to be direct but then you accuse her of throwing darts," Andy tells Dorit.
Unamused, Dorit attempts to clarify what she means.
"I want her to be direct, I don't want her to throw darts," she says. "Throwing darts is not being direct, Andy. When you have an issue with someone, you look at them and you tell them you have an issue. You don't throw a passive aggressive jab with a smile."
Garcelle issues an "oh, please," adding that while she did accuse Dorit of talking "too much," there was no need for her to "go for my integrity and call me inauthentic and call me a bully."
Quickly correcting herself to acknowledge that Dorit has since apologized for the "bully" remark, Garcelle is then interrupted by Lisa sarcastically saying, "That's nice."
"Rinna, stop," Garcelle responds. "We'll get to it. Like, hold on, girl."
Lisa isn't having it, though. "Garcelle, I'll do whatever I want," she says. "Don't you tell me to do anything, OK? Thanks."
The two exchange a few last words, and we're left to wonder what's going to happen!
Find out by tuning in to part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
