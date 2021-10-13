Kris Jenner Praises Khloe Kardashian for Being "Head Cheerleader" for Sister Kim During SNL Debut

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Dazzles at "SNL" After-Party With Scott Disick

There's really no one who could put a pep into your step quite like Khloe Kardashian.



The Good American founder's mom, Kris Jenner, made that fact crystal clear in a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her daughter on Oct. 13. "I just wanted to give a love and appreciation post to my beautiful daughter, Khloé, for being the most amazing, uplifting, cheerful, positive, most incredible cheerleader I have ever seen!!," she wrote alongside a picture of the mother-daughter duo. "No matter what it is, she is there with kind, encouraging, positive words that really do make my whole day. Just listening to her talk about whichever sibling she is cheering on."



"I cannot describe how consistent this is on a regular basis and what kind of an unbelievably loving and compassionate human being she is," Kris continued. "Or how selfless she is and how excited she seems with every positive word. It's almost as if her goal every day is that each one of her family members (and there are a lot of us) feel the best we can possibly feel, and that we are living the best life possible whatever the circumstances that day."