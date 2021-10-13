People's Choice Awards

Tell us your favourites
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Mom by Recreating Must-See Psycho Look

For the costume party premiere of her new movie Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to her late mom Janet Leigh and dressed up as her mother's character from the film Psycho.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 13, 2021 12:46 PMTags
FashionMoviesRed CarpetPremieresJamie Lee CurtisHalloweenCelebrities
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Viral 2021 Golden Globes Look

Talk about a spooktacular tribute!

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed up as her late mother Janet Leigh's Psycho character for the costume party premiere of Halloween Kills in Hollywood, Calif. on Oct. 12. 

Leigh played Marion Crane in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film and famously appeared in the shower stabbing scene. Curtis didn't miss a beat while channeling her mom and arrived on the red carpet of the TCL Chinese Theatre in a dress and 'do that matched the ones Leigh sported in the movie. The 62-year-old actress even had a bloody shower curtain in tow.

"Honoring my mother in ALL her gory...I meant glory!" Curtis wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her look. "PREMIERE PARTY TIME!"

The Freaky Friday alum could thank celebrity hairstylist Sean James for her wig and makeup artist Grace Ahn for her glam. It looks like Curtis even did the paintwork on the shower curtain.

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2021

This isn't the first time Curtis has given a nod to her mom's career. In 2015, she recreated Leigh's Psycho shower scene for an episode of her show Scream Queens.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

2

Britney Spears Takes Subtle Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn's New Memoir

3

90 Day Fiancé's Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio Break Up

In her new movie Halloween Kills, Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, who once again takes on Michael Myers following his return. The film continues the storyline of David Gordon Green's 2018 version of Halloween, which premiered 40 years after John Carpenter's original Halloween debuted in 1978. Curtis has starred in all of the Halloween movies and sequels over the years.

Halloween Kills hits theaters and is available to stream on Peacock starting Oct. 15.

(E!, Universal Pictures and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

2

Britney Spears Takes Subtle Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn's New Memoir

3
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Chloé Lukasiak Dating Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury

4

Matt James' GF Trolls Him for Cleanliness Just Before DWTS Exit

5

Inside Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Heartwarming Love Story

Latest News

Why Candace Cameron Bure Has “PTSD” From The View

Exclusive

How Jazmine Sullivan Turned Her Mom’s Cancer Pain Into Purpose

Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Mom by Recreating Must-See Psycho Look

Shameless’ Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40 After Contracting COVID

Olivia Wilde Embraces Her “Sexy” Side in Nude Photo Shoot

Khloe Kardashian Reflects on How Her Sisters Get Over "Brutal" Fights

All the Products RHOBH Stars Inspired Us to Try This Season