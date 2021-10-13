Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Mom by Recreating Must-See Psycho Look

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Viral 2021 Golden Globes Look

Talk about a spooktacular tribute!

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed up as her late mother Janet Leigh's Psycho character for the costume party premiere of Halloween Kills in Hollywood, Calif. on Oct. 12.

Leigh played Marion Crane in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film and famously appeared in the shower stabbing scene. Curtis didn't miss a beat while channeling her mom and arrived on the red carpet of the TCL Chinese Theatre in a dress and 'do that matched the ones Leigh sported in the movie. The 62-year-old actress even had a bloody shower curtain in tow.

"Honoring my mother in ALL her gory...I meant glory!" Curtis wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her look. "PREMIERE PARTY TIME!"

The Freaky Friday alum could thank celebrity hairstylist Sean James for her wig and makeup artist Grace Ahn for her glam. It looks like Curtis even did the paintwork on the shower curtain.