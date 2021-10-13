Rachael Kirkconnell Trolls Matt James Over His Cleanliness Just Before Dancing With the Stars Exit

Matt James just couldn't win, in more ways than one.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Bachelor Nation was heartbroken as Matt and Dancing With the Stars partner Lindsay Arnold, in addition to Brian Austin Green and real-life girlfriend Sharna Burgess, were the two pairs sent packing after "Disney Week."
Alas, that wasn't the only time that day during which the 29-year-old former star of The Bachelor was hit with some tough love. Just before the episode aired, girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell shared an Instagram post that featured her endorsement of a washable rug.
In the comments section, a fan asked Rachael, "Did you take that rug from Matt's apartment?" This led Rachael, 25, to lightheartedly quip, "haha I would NEVER take one of his rugs......" She included a emoji of a face wearing a surgical mask.
She wasn't done giving her boyfriend a hard time, as the former TV standout then added, "but maybe I should give him this one since it's washable."
For his part, Matt appeared to be in on the teasing, as he commented on the post with, "I'll take one please."
Clearly, Rachael's gentle feedback was all soapy water under the bridge, as Matt shared footage to his Instagram Story of himself enjoying an upbeat post-show meal with Lindsay and Rachael shortly after the episode had aired live on the East Coast.
This is hardly the first time that the couple, whose relationship survived scrutiny surrounding resurfaced photos of Rachael attending an Antebellum plantation-themed party, has made it clear their love language involves some friendly ribbing. Last month, not long after Matt was announced as a DWTS contestant for season 30, he quipped that Rachael was a "hater" after she playfully poked fun at his dancing abilities.
And Matt is perfectly capable of dishing out a healthy share of teasing as well. In June, he posted on his Instagram Story that Rachael was "pitching a fit" and shared footage of her wishing they had made different lunch plans.