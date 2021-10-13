Rachael Kirkconnell Trolls Matt James Over His Cleanliness Just Before Dancing With the Stars Exit

Watch : Matt James Reveals His BIGGEST Competition on "DWTS"

Matt James just couldn't win, in more ways than one.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Bachelor Nation was heartbroken as Matt and Dancing With the Stars partner Lindsay Arnold, in addition to Brian Austin Green and real-life girlfriend Sharna Burgess, were the two pairs sent packing after "Disney Week."

Alas, that wasn't the only time that day during which the 29-year-old former star of The Bachelor was hit with some tough love. Just before the episode aired, girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell shared an Instagram post that featured her endorsement of a washable rug.

In the comments section, a fan asked Rachael, "Did you take that rug from Matt's apartment?" This led Rachael, 25, to lightheartedly quip, "haha I would NEVER take one of his rugs......" She included a emoji of a face wearing a surgical mask.

She wasn't done giving her boyfriend a hard time, as the former TV standout then added, "but maybe I should give him this one since it's washable."