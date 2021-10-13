IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Is So Good, It Has Over 10,000+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

If you're still on the fence about trying a new foundation, we totally get it. After all, there's nothing worse than spending money on something that doesn't live up to the hype. But according to Amazon shoppers, this is one product you shouldn't hesitate to try. In fact, here's what Amazon reviewers had to say.

"I bought this product on a whim and am SO happy I did — what a find!! This is better than anything I've used before. It's light but with excellent, stay-put coverage that gives my skin a beautiful glow and even complexion. Just a little goes a long way which is fabulous. Feels light on my skin and stays on, doesn't cake or flake, and has SPF 50!! I totally recommend this product, you won't be sorry."

"The best CC cream I've EVER tried. Color correcting and super lightweight. Would recommend this to anyone! Feels like I'm not wearing makeup and easy to apply."

"I bought this with a lot of skepticism after trying lots of CC creams, concealers, and foundations that could both match my skin tone and cover my genetic dark circles — and they were all fails. This one lives up to the hype. The shade selection has lots of variations and the one I chose was a good match for my light, pink-toned skin. The coverage is good, goes on smoothly (even without a brush), and didn't cake up in my crows feet. It feels lightweight and stood up to mild sweating. It did a great job evening out some of the redness and sun damage in my skin as well as a tiny scar. It even blended out most of my dark circles. I've only worn it indoors on a cloudy days, but I love that it has good sun protection built in. I can see this being a daily use product for me. It's well worth the price."

"I have found my forever foundation! I am just shy of 44 years old. I have age spots, large pores, redness due to sun damage and 23 years of smoking cigarettes. I quit last year! I do not have flawless skin. This makes it look damn near flawless without being cakey or looking overdone!"

"If I was forced to choose only one cosmetic product to use for the rest of my life, this would be it."

