IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Is So Good, It Has Over 10,000+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love the idea of a CC cream but haven't had any luck finding one that actually does what it says it will, allow us to introduce you to IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream. It's a multipurpose product that works as an anti-aging serum, a full-coverage foundation, a color corrector and a sunscreen with SPF 50. It works so well, it has over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!
The award-winning IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream was developed with input from plastic surgeons and dermatologists, and is made of good-for-your-skin ingredients such as collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins. All of these blend nicely together to give you glowing, youthful-looking, flawless skin. IT Cosmetics also has CC+ creams in an oil-free matte version and a luminous finish, so you can decide what works best for your skin.
If you're curious to try these out for yourself or to learn more about each product, check those out below.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
This award-winning CC+ cream is a multi-purpose product that works as an anti-aging serum, a full-coverage foundation and an SPF 50+ sunscreen. It's made with collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins to help with acne scarring, redness, wrinkles and more. Right now you can get this for a discounted price at Amazon.
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40
If you're someone with combination or oily skin, you may want to consider the oil-free matte version of the CC+ cream. Like the original, this is a full-coverage foundation made with collagen and peptides to give you smoother, youthful-looking skin. It's also infused with charcoal, clay and tea tree extract to help absorb oils and reduce shine.
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination with SPF 50+
If you want something with a more radiant finish, get your hands on IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination. It's a full-coverage foundation with SPF 50 and "drops of light technology" to give you a nice glow. Like the other CC+ creams, it's made with ingredients to even skin tone and reduce the appearance of blemishes, dark spots and wrinkles.
If you're still on the fence about trying a new foundation, we totally get it. After all, there's nothing worse than spending money on something that doesn't live up to the hype. But according to Amazon shoppers, this is one product you shouldn't hesitate to try. In fact, here's what Amazon reviewers had to say.
"I bought this product on a whim and am SO happy I did — what a find!! This is better than anything I've used before. It's light but with excellent, stay-put coverage that gives my skin a beautiful glow and even complexion. Just a little goes a long way which is fabulous. Feels light on my skin and stays on, doesn't cake or flake, and has SPF 50!! I totally recommend this product, you won't be sorry."
"The best CC cream I've EVER tried. Color correcting and super lightweight. Would recommend this to anyone! Feels like I'm not wearing makeup and easy to apply."
"I bought this with a lot of skepticism after trying lots of CC creams, concealers, and foundations that could both match my skin tone and cover my genetic dark circles — and they were all fails. This one lives up to the hype. The shade selection has lots of variations and the one I chose was a good match for my light, pink-toned skin. The coverage is good, goes on smoothly (even without a brush), and didn't cake up in my crows feet. It feels lightweight and stood up to mild sweating. It did a great job evening out some of the redness and sun damage in my skin as well as a tiny scar. It even blended out most of my dark circles. I've only worn it indoors on a cloudy days, but I love that it has good sun protection built in. I can see this being a daily use product for me. It's well worth the price."
"I have found my forever foundation! I am just shy of 44 years old. I have age spots, large pores, redness due to sun damage and 23 years of smoking cigarettes. I quit last year! I do not have flawless skin. This makes it look damn near flawless without being cakey or looking overdone!"
"If I was forced to choose only one cosmetic product to use for the rest of my life, this would be it."
