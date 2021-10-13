Khloe Kardashian Reflects on How Her Sisters Get Over Their "Brutal" Fights

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Dazzles at "SNL" After-Party With Scott Disick

Keeping up with the Kardashians often means keeping up with their feuds, too.

Khloe Kardashian is well aware she doesn't always get along with her sisters (just last weekend, Kim Kardashian jokingly roasted the entire clan on Saturday Night Live.)

But in a new interview with Health magazine, Khloe shared how they resolve their issues, even when things get heated.

"My sisters have gotten into some brutal, literally punching fights," she confessed. "But you get over it—there's no other option."

As Khloe explained, they have no choice. "As kids, family was always at the core of every conversation. No matter what, you support one another. You're allowed to argue and disagree. I could never imagine not speaking to one of my sisters. It just doesn't happen," she continued.

That's one lesson she's passing onto her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

"We're raising the cousins to almost feel like they're siblings. I don't care if they disagree—that's inevitable. And, of course, I want them to talk through their feelings and feel validated. But there's just no option for us to be separated and not talk to one another," Khloe explained.