Revolve Has Under $50 Deals on Sweaters, Jeans & More Right Now

Keeping up with the latest trends doesn't have to be too hard on the wallet. Right now, Revolve has a ton of trendy pieces you can add to your closet for a really great price.
For instance, this pretty Free People Sweetheart Sweater is just $47 right now, and this comfy tri-blend sweatshirt is just $14. Whether you're looking for jeans, makeup, leggings or sweaters, there are so many great items on sale. We suggest acting quick if you see something you like.
Going through so many pages of sale items can be overwhelming, so we've done the work for you. We rounded up all the best things you can buy for under $50. Check out our finds below.
Free People On Your Side Pullover
A Free People sweater for under $50? Talk about a great deal. You can get this pullover in brown or silver.
Parentezi Removable Shoulder Pad Sweatshirt
Revolve shoppers love this sweatshirt, and quite a few reviewers say it has the softest fabric. The removable shoulder pads give it some structure, and it comes in moss, black, caramel and cream.
Winter Muse LNGE Sweater
This sweater is perfect for going out or lounging around the house. It fits very comfortably and you can get this at a really great price.
Mina Lisa Sweater Knit Tie Front Pullover
According to Revolve shoppers, this isn't your typical pullover. The material of this sweater knit top feels very luxurious and it's very classy.
Dr. Denim Lizzy Knit
The rose blush color of this sweater is gorgeous. Wear this with some cute jeans and a pair of boots and you're good to go.
Dr. Denim Nora Mom Jeans
If you're looking for some trendy new jeans for fall, add these Nora Mom Jeans to your bag.
Beis Naturals Mini Sling
We're loving the look of this mini sling bag, and we're not the only ones! One reviewer called this the "ultimate bag."
Edward Bess Big Wow Full Brow Pomade
The Big Wow Full Brow Pomade from Edward Bess is a highly pigmented gel-based formula that will give you fuller looking lashes. You can score this for just $14 right now.
Onzie Sweetheart Midi Leggings
It never hurts to stock up on leggings. These ones from Onzie are super flattering, comfortable and come in four colors.
1. State Teddy Faux Fur Hoodie
We love anything that's soft and cozy, especially for the cooler months. This teddy faux fur hoodie is a must-have!
Puma Elevated Layering Mock Sweatshirt
If you love the look of Puma's Elevated Layering Mock Sweatshirt, we suggest getting your hands on this ASAP. Revolve reviewers say this looks exactly like the picture.
Becca Cosmetics Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Becca Cosmetics' Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder will set your makeup while keeping it fresh and cool. You can get this in original or golden bronze.
Ellie Vail Austen Serpent Earring
These gold-tone serpent earrings are very cool, and will easily take your outfit to the next level.
Sanctuary Boucle Cowl Neck Sweater
This sweater from Sanctuary would look perfect underneath a blazer. It features a stylish fold over neckline, and you can get this for under $30.
