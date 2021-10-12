Britney Spears Takes Subtle Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn's New Memoir

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy

Oops... She did it again!

Britney Spears subtly shaded little sister Jamie Lynn Spears after the Zoey 101 actress announced her upcoming memoir on Monday, Oct. 11. "I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!" Jamie Lynn shared on Instagram. "'THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID' has been in the works for quite a longggg time now."

In her caption, Jamie Lynn didn't mention her pop star sister, simply saying that the book would detail her own mental health struggles. But her publisher, Worthy Publishing, says in the description that Things I Should Have Said will touch on Jamie Lynn's "role as Britney's kid sister."

And it seems this news got back to Britney, who teased her own writing ventures on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The pop star wrote on Instagram, "Psssssss also great news … I'm thinking of releasing a book next year but I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!" Britney teased. "Option #1 … 'S--t, I really don't know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think.'"