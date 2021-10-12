People's Choice Awards

See This Coldplay Tribute Singer's Spot-On Chris Martin Impression on Clash of the Cover Bands

Watch Coldplay cover band Fix You rock out to "Clocks" in this exclusive Clash of the Cover Bands sneak peek. It's hard to believe that's not actually Chris Martin on stage.

By Allison Crist Oct 12, 2021 9:06 PMTags
Don't be fooled by this exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's premiere of E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands: That's not Coldplay performing on stage.

It's actually a cover band of the famous British rock group, and judging by the performance in the above clip, it's safe to say they've got both the look and sound down—a must if they want to stand a chance in the competition to win a $25,000 top prize and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Aptly titled Fix You, the tribute band regularly performs to live audiences around the world, covering one Coldplay classic after the other. 

For their Clash of the Cover Bands debut, Fix You has opted to perform "Clocks." 

There's no telling if they'll be able to outdo their first opponent on the all-new episode—Unforgettable Fire covering the music of U2—but one thing's for sure: Between the spot-on dance moves and vocals, the lead singer could easily be considered Chris Martin's doppelgänger.

Lucky for Fix You, the judges—Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean—seem to like what they see. As the band delivers the impressive performance, Meghan dances along and Adam even throws out a compliment. 

Will it be enough to beat out the competitors, though?

Tune in tomorrow to find out! 

Clash of the Cover Bands premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9:30 p.m. on E!.

