All the Products The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Inspired Us to Try This Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been full of drama and glamour. Of course, we are sad that the season is coming to a close, but we are so thankful for the meme-worthy moments, cast member feuds, and, even the shopping inspiration.
Most of the time, the ladies' picks are way out of our price range, but we've been inspired to try out their budget-friendly choices and we are super satisfied with our purchases. Some of the game-changing finds include the under eye masks that Kyle Richards relies on, a spray-on moisturizer that Kathy Hilton keeps in her purse, the facial massaging roller that Sutton Stracke uses, and Crystal Kung Minkoff's go-to curling iron.
Keep on scrolling to learn more about all the products we couldn't help shopping throughout this season of RHOBH.
We saw Kathy use this spray-on moisturizer during a conversation with her sister Kyle, explaining that she uses it to treat "dry skin." That spray is so essential to creating that dewy skin glow that so many of us crave. It's actually an innovative, spray-on moisturizer. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
You can use this spray under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get that lit-from-within glow. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
This spray keeps your skin feeling soft and refreshed and it helps reduce the visible signs of aging. The formula is infused with Tatcha's proprietary complex of double-fermented Uji green tea, Akita rice, and Mozuku algae. These ingredients detoxify, reduce the signs of aging, nourish the skin, and promote natural skin cell turnover.
Kathy isn't the only person who keeps the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist on hand. It has 196.7K "loves" from Sephora customers along with 2,400+ 5-star reviews on the Tatcha website.
Sutton used this face roller on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, referring to it as her "anti-anxiety roller," but it's actually a game-changing skincare tool that's worth checking out. During an episode, Sutton explained, "This helps me because I feel so uncomfortable." Sure, there is definitely a calming effect that comes with using the Nurse Jamie roller, but it's not technically an "anti-anxiety roller." It's actually a revolutionary skincare tool that firms the face and creates a natural lifting effect, without any pain.
Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller
The Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller improves the appearance of skin tone for a more renewed, youthful-looking you. The device has a rotating head covered with 24 precious tourmaline stones that "temporarily energize, enhance and lift your skin." Using the roller helps improve the tone and texture of your skin. It's suitable for all skin types, it's non-invasive, and it's an anti-aging tool that actually works. You can roll this over your face, neck, décolleté, and quite honestly, the rest of your body if you want to. All you have to do is massage each area for 30-45 seconds a day to start seeing these anti-aging results.
Even before Crystal Kung Minkoff said word on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she stood out for her Kate Middleton-level perfectly voluminous hair. It turns out that she does her hair herself in just three minutes with her go-to curling iron. No, seriously, she recorded a video of the whole thing. She really can do her hair in a mere three minutes.
Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron with a 1.5-Inch Barrel
Crystal isn't the only fan of this curling iron. It has 11,800+ 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon customers and 1300+ 5-star Ulta reviews. The hair tool has a 24K gold-plated barrel with an extra-long cool tip (so you won't burn yourself). This curling iron heats quickly up to 428F and it's ideal for all hair types. The device also has rheostat, which memorizes your favorite heat setting, so you won't have to select that every single time you want to style your hair in three minutes.
We've seen Kyle on so many RHOBH trips throughout the show's eleven seasons and pretty much every morning scene includes Kyle wearing under eye patches, which help hydrate, de-puff, firm, and lift the skin in addition to decreasing the appearance of crow's feet, lines, and wrinkles. These are an absolute must following a night of Real Housewives drama and dance parties with the cast members, but they're also a great addition to your skincare routine even if you're not a reality TV star.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches- 60 Count
If you've been curious about those gold eye patches, they are the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me (and Kyle) for this recommendation. More than 39K Sephora shoppers "love" these and have left rave reviews.
Knesko Nanogold Repair 6-Treatment Eye Mask Kit
Another gold eye patch set that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has worn on the show is from Knesko. We've seen these eye treatments on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills multiple times throughout the years.
These instantly firm, lift, de-puff and hydrate the skin around your eye for an at-home spa experience. Your skin will look plump and healthy when you add these into your routine. Use these to combat wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dryness, redness, stress, fatigue, sun damage, and more.
We also saw these gold eye patches along with other gold-infused skincare treatments on the show when Kathy hosted Kyle, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne for a spa day at her home.
Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask
You will feel like you're at a spa (or Kathy Hilton's house) when you use the Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask. It instantly firms, lift, and hydrates the skin. Plus, it decreases puffiness and inflammation.
After cleansing your skin, apply the top section of the face mask, then the bottom. Make sure you gently pull the face mask up so it contours the jaw line and overlaps with the top portion of the mask. Leave the mask on for 20-40 minutes. When you take it off, gently massage the remaining anti-aging serum into your skin until it's full absorbed. Your skin will feel and look like new!
Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Lip Mask
Plump, hydrate, nourish, and repair your lips with this treatment. It has age-defying properties and GEMCLINICAL® Technology, so you'll see immediate results. Prior to application, cleanse the skin thoroughly. Put the mask over your lips. Leave it on for 15-30 minutes. Gently remove the mask and massage the extra anti-aging serum into your lips until it's all absorbed.
Knesko Nanogold REPAIR Collagen Neck and Décolleté Mask ($80 Value)
We all pay so much attention to the face, but the neck and chest area need care too, especially since the skin is so delicate. This mask is gentle on those sensitive areas while being incredibly effective. It instantly lifts, hydrates, and firms. The formula has Knesko's proprietary age-defying complex, which includes hyaluronic acid, elastin, and vitamin E.
Knesko Nanogold Repair 7-Treatment Multi Masking Kit
If you really want the full-out spa experience go for the Knesko Nanogold Repair 7-Treatment Multi Masking Kit. The set includes 2 Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Masks, 2 Nanogold Repair Collagen Eye Masks, 1 Nanogold Repair Collagen Lip Mask, 1 Nanogold Repair Collagen Neck Mask, and 1 Nanogold Repair Collagen Décolleté Mask.
It was hilarious when Kathy forgot to bring her bag to the cast trip to San Diego. Well, it was funny to most of the viewers anyway... and not so much for Kyle who had to track it down. Both the sisters have this monogrammed tote bag and Kyle even has a matching suitcase that goes with it.
Lily and Bean The Lily Canvas Weekender Jumbo Design Your Own
You can customize this weekender tote with your favorite color combination and your initials. It's great for someone who likes to carry all of their essentials on them every day or if you're going on a short trip and just need an overnight bag. This is a great gift for a friend, relative, or even yourself. Why not treat yourself so you can feel like Kathy? You just need a straw, some Chia seeds, and an oscillating fan to complete the vibe check.
Lily and Bean The Lily Mini Me Canvas Tote Design Your Own
If you love the look of that canvas tote, but you prefer something smaller for everyday use, there's a mini version. You can customize this with your favorite colors and your initials. You can hold it by the handle or wear it on your shoulder with the longer strap.
Lily and Bean Personalized Luggage
If you adore personalized bags, you don't need to stop with the totes. Lily and Bean has so many options to create customized luggage, which we also saw on RHOBH.
Lily and Bean Set of 3- Cabin Suitcase, Jumbo Tote and Mini Tote Classic Beiges
You can even bundle the weekend bag, mini tote, and suitcase as a matching set. There are plenty of colors and designs to choose from.
Most of the Season 11 La Quinta staycation at Kyle's Palm Springs house centered around drama stemming from Erika Jayne's divorce, but we did get to see some flashback footage of the women letting loose during another one of those RHOBH cast dance parties. The next morning, Kyle gave her skin a little bit of TLC by wearing these (adorable) gold eye patches that are shaped like stars on one end.
KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask- 5 Pack
These brighten, plump, and moisturize your skin. The power-packed formula is infused with retinol and gold to make your skin look fresh and young. The star-shaped patches target wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, and dark circles. The natural formula boosts collagen and blood flow, giving you everything you need in a skincare product without any harsh chemicals. These are so great that they won an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2020.
One Revolve customer gushed over these for their "Instant results!!" Another wrote, "LOVE LOVE LOVE! My go-to!" A third customer review said, "Love love love! Def helped my dark and puffy eyes! Can't wait to buy again."
You can get these at Sephora, Revolve, Violet Grey, Anthropologie, and FWRD.
The star-shaped eye patch set aren't the only eye treatment that Kyle used during the La Quinta cast trip. She also rocked a blue pair while she scrolled through news articles on her phone in the midst of the ongoing Girardi drama.
111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks, Set of 8
You will refresh and rejuvenate your skin like never before with the 111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks. These tackle the signs of fatigue and de-puff the skin. The formula includes a powerful tetrapeptide and marine complex to "restore elasticity to the eye contours and tighten stress lines, resulting in a lifted, enlivened eye area." These improve the appearance of dark circles and decrease the intensity of discoloration in addition to preventing environmental pollutants from damaging your skin.
These come in clutch prior to a big event, after a long flight, and when you need to recover after a late night. Frequent fliers and night owls need these. And, once again, keep them in the fridge if you can. It intensifies the treatment and it's just such a relaxing experience.
Yes, they are pricey, but one Revolve customer said, "Staple in my skincare. Worth every penny." A Dermstore shopper shared, "Cannot recommend these eye patches enough. They are hydrating and soothing. Usually put on before a night out." Another reviewer posted, "I have been using these eye masks for a month now and wish that I had started sooner! They stay well on the skin without being too sticky and are very cool and soothing. I have noticed they have hydrated my skin really well, and will continue to use them (and reorder after)!"
If you're looking for more Kyle-approved shopping, check out her Amazon fall fashion picks, which include one of her signature looks.