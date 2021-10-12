Watch Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Tense Concert Exchange

Watch : Tim McGraw Talks Recording New Song With Wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw did not like or love it when fans criticized his recent performance.

The award-winning country singer may be used to receiving roaring applause from audience members, but over the weekend, he was hit with a few boos during his live show at the Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nevada.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the "Here on Earth" musician confronted concertgoers who heckled him onstage after he missed a beat—or more specifically, when he forgot the lyrics to one of his most popular tunes.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news, Tim not only fumbled over the lyrics to "Just to See You Smile," but fans felt he sounded off. After a few concertgoers expressed their disdain, the 54-year-old star jumped off the stage and had a tense exchange with his fans.

Bryan Ashlock, who attended the show, shared a video on Instagram that captured the confrontation.