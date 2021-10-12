Welcome to the Oppenheim Group: Take a Tour of Selling Sunset's Glam New Office

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim recently opened the doors to the company's stunning Newport Beach location—and we're ready to go beyond the horizon for this office space.



Fans of the hit Netflix show will be happy to know that ahead of the premiere of season four, the luxury real estate broker gave Architectural Digest the grand tour of the brokerage's second location in California.



Their newest office space, which is a former bank that takes up an entire block (and even came with a vault), was at least "five times" larger than what the reality star had in mind for the company's expansion. However, as Jason explained to AD, once he laid eyes on the location, he abandoned his original plan.

"I looked inside that building and was like, ‘I don't really care how much it costs to rent this or how much it costs to build out,'" he admitted. "This is a dream spot. I will never again be able to find a spot like this."