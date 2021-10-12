Stephen "tWitch" Boss Teases Who the "Toughest" Judge Is on Clash of the Cover Bands

Watch : Stephen "tWitch" Boss Talks New E! Show "Clash of The Cover Bands"

So, which Clash of the Cover Bands judge does host Stephen "tWitch" Boss think is the toughest?

Ahead of the new E! series premiere tomorrow, Oct. 13, tWitch hilariously dished on how the three judges—Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean—differ in terms of giving constructive criticism for the tribute acts.

"Adam gives the critiques that I think land in the most empathetic way because Adam has been through a reality contestant before," tWitch revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 12 about the American Idol alum.

"Meghan gives critiques from a songwriting perspective, from out there being on stage, and so does Ester," tWitch continued. "Ester, she gives critiques being like, 'Yo, you're not connecting to this song because when they wrote these lyrics right here, you needed to be like this.' So each judge kind of has their specific critiques that could not only help just in the competition but are also life lessons."