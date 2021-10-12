Kim Kardashian's "Biggest Parenting Fail" May Just Be Her Most Relatable Confession Yet

We know that Kim Kardashian West isn't the only parent guilty of this deed.
During the premiere episode of Ellen Digital's new series "Mom Confessions," the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star answered some burning questions about motherhood. Despite her status in Hollywood, Kim's answers will likely be very relatable to anyone raising kids.
"My biggest parenting fail is I give in too easily sometimes and bribes," she confessed. "I'm guilty of a good bribe."
One thing she says she avoids is telling lies to her kids with Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.
"I really try not to lie to my kids," she explained. "I was doing that at the beginning to try to get them out of the house or to try to go into a playdate or things like that, and I just realized quickly it wasn't going to work for me and I'd rather be honest with my kids."
And while Mom is the first to admit she's far from perfect, neither are her kiddos.
When Kim doesn't see eye-to-eye with North, the oldest child in the family tends to lob some harsh—but very creative!—disses at her mother.
"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me and she'll say, ‘Your house is so ugly. It's all white. Who lives like this?'" Kim recalled. "She just thinks it gets to me and it is kind of mean because I like my house."
Ultimately, Kim has so much love for all of her kids who continue to showcase their distinctive personalities at home.
During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the businesswoman shed some light on their interests including the revelation that North loves to rock out.
"She is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup," Kim shared with Ellen DeGeneres. "All my kids are so different. North is like goth—she's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."
Kim continued, "Saint is like video game, tech wiz—like, amazing. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl—that's her."