Gabby Petito's Cause of Death Revealed as Brian Laundrie Manhunt Wages On

Watch : Gabby Petito's Family Pleads for Justice

New details have emerged from the investigation into Gabby Petito's tragic passing.

During a Tuesday, Oct. 12 press conference, the Teton County Coroner's Office revealed the 22-year-old influencer's cause of death. According to officials, Petito died of strangulation. Her time of death is estimated to be three to four weeks before her body was found.

It was close to a month ago, on Sept. 21, that the FBI confirmed Petito's remains were found in Bridger-Teton National Forest. At the time, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said Petito's manner of death was homicide.

The YouTube creator was first reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11 after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home to Florida alone following a cross-country road trip they took together. According to New York's Suffolk County Police Department, Petito's parents hadn't spoken to her since late August, when she was traveling with Laundrie in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. And although Laundrie—and the couple's campervan—made it back to his parents' residence in Florida, Petito did not.