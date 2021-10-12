Try Not to Laugh Watching Kyle Richards & Justin Sylvester Go Through a Haunted House

Watch : Kyle Richards & Justin Sylvester SCREAM in Haunted House

A haunted house is nothing compared to facing off with Michael Myers, right?

Wrong—at least for Kyle Richards!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joined E! News' Justin Sylvester on a spooky adventure in honor of her return to the Halloween franchise. Reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace, who she first played in the original 1978 horror flick, Kyle will reunite with Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills, out this week in theaters and on Peacock.

Unfortunately for Kyle, she's no Laurie Strode. As she tells Justin in the above Daily Pop clip, she's equally afraid of Real Housewives dinner parties and the dark, so when the pair of best friends prepared to head inside a dimly lit haunted house, she wasn't exactly thrilled.

"Where are my Depends?" Kyle jokes, giving a shout-out to the adult diapers her RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna once famously endorsed. "I don't like this s--t!"