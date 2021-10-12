You Have to Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Take a Stand Against "Antiaging" Products

Jamie Lee Curtis has a blunt reminder for anyone hoarding "antiaging" products: "We're all going to f--king age."
During an appearance on Lorraine, the Halloween Kills actress delivered some pretty epic remarks about plastic surgery, the story behind her signature hair and her overall philosophy on aging. The 62-year-old star candidly took aim at the term "antiaging" and pointed out that we're all going to age whether we like it or not.
"The term antiaging—what? What are you talking about?" she asked. "We're all going to f--king age. We're all going to die. Why do you want to look 17 when you're 70? I want to look 70 when I'm 70."
Curtis came to practice what she preaches after experiencing what it's like to change her appearance. "I've had the trial and error of the part," she said. "I did plastic surgery. It didn't work. I hated it—made me feel worse."
So don't turn to her if you're contemplating Botox. As Curtis said, "I've also been an advocate for not f--king with your face."
She's had no better luck in the hair department. "I tried to do everything you can do to your hair," she said. "Personally I felt it humiliating. I would go into a hair salon—the smell of the chemicals, the feeling of that color on my hair, the wearing the thing, sitting under the hair dryer. I was like, 'For what?'"
Known today for her naturally gray pixie, even Curtis' signature cut came after a beauty emergency. "Very early on in my career, I had a perm and then had to dye my hair for a movie and it burned my hair off my head," she described. "The first time I cut my hair short, I went, 'Oh. Oh my God. Oh wow. I look like me.'"