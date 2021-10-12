Vanderpump Rules Cast Shares Details From James Kennedy's Proposal to Raquel Leviss

Watch : "Vanderpump" Stars Tom & Tom Talk Season 9 & LVP

A very Vanderpump proposal.

From the moment Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss announced their engagement back in May, fans have been patiently waiting to see the epic proposal play out on the Bravo series. Now that season 9 is finally underway, the wait is nearly over—and E! News got the inside scoop on what's to come from James and Raquel's Pump Rules co-stars who helped orchestrate the big moment.

"I felt honored to be a part of that," Lala Kent exclusively shared during the Travel & Give's Fourth Annual "Travel With a Purpose" fundraiser at Tom Tom on Oct. 11. "That's one of the biggest moments in someone's life and to be able to experience that with them, and I've been through so much with James, and to see him evolve in that way, I'm so thrilled for them."

The new mom, who's also engaged herself, added that the special Vanderpump Rules episode is "so sweet."

"I love both of them so much, and I've seen James come a really long way in the last few years and I just hope he continues on that trajectory," Lala continued. "Raquel is just an angel on this Earth and I think she deserves the very best."