Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Usher Announces Birth of His Daughter

Oh my gosh! Usher and Jenn Goicoechea are parents again!



Just four months after the singer announced that he and his music-executive girlfriend were expecting their second child together, Usher confirmed the little one's arrival with a heartwarming Instagram post on Tuesday, Oct. 12.



"Hi, my name is Sire Castrello Raymond..I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew," the musician captioned a black-and-white photo featuring the bottom half of his newborn's face. Revealing that his youngest child was actually born a few weeks prior, he continued, "I was born Sept. 29, 2021, at 6:42 p.m., weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar…A.K.A Ra Ra."



Sire's date of birth is almost exactly one year after the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sovereign, who arrived on Sept. 24, 2020. Usher is also father to sons Usher Raymond V, 13, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 12, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.