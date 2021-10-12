Lizzo Bares Almost All in See-Through Mesh Gown for Cardi B's Birthday Party

There was no blending in for Lizzo at Cardi B's birthday party.
On Monday, Oct. 11, the stars stepped out at River Studios in Los Angeles to celebrate Cardi's 29th birthday in lavish fashion. Per the birthday girl, the dress code for the night was Caribbean dance hall, and guests complied with some seriously head-turning looks—Lizzo included. The "Rumors" singer sported a completely see-through shimmering purple mesh gown over underwear and nipple pasties. As for shoes, she was photographed leaving the soiree barefoot.
Lizzo's no stranger to a bold outfit. Whether it's feathers, prints, beading, high hems or plunging necklines, the 33-year-old performer has made it clear she makes her own rules when it comes to fashion.
According to a source, Lizzo was one of at least 200 guests who partied with Cardi on her special day, among them Taraji P. Henson, Snoop Dogg and Winnie Harlow. Per the insider, the celebration lasted into the early morning, with guests leaving around 3:30 a.m.
The guest of honor also bared some skin with a pair of tights featuring allover cutouts beneath tiny bottoms, and an elaborate bra top adorned with chain embellishments.
Like Lizzo, Cardi, who gave birth to a baby boy in September, was photographed leaving the event without any shoes on—a clear sign that there was no shortage of dancing.
There was also no shortage of love for the rapper as fans, friends and other celebs, including Halle Berry, showered her with birthday wishes. "Happy birthday to this sweet sweet soul," Berry tweeted. "Hope you have the most beautiful day @iamcardib." The actress' message did not go unnoticed by Cardi.
"Thank you soooo much," she tweeted in response. "Like imagine Halle Berry wishing you a happy birthday? Like omgg."