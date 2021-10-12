Scream's First Trailer Is Just as Bloody and Chilling as You'd Expect: Watch Now

The call is coming from inside the house—again!—and we're more terrified than ever before.
The first trailer for Scream, the fifth installment in the infamous slasher series, dropped just in time for spooky season on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and we are shaking. For the latest chapter in the classic horror franchise, original stars including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are back, along with Marley Shelton and Roger L. Jackson (the voice of Ghostface).
More than 25 years after making his bloody mark on Woodsboro, Ghostface is back to terrify a few fresh faces, including In the Heights star Melissa Barrera, 13 Reasons Why alum Dylan Minnette and You star Jenna Ortega. In fact, the latter has her life hanging in the balance (quite literally) during the first sinister 60 seconds of the trailer.
The upcoming flick will be the first without late horror icon Wes Craven, who died in 2015, at the helm. (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct).
However, original screenwriter Kevin Williamson is back on board as executive producer, which David told Entertainment Weekly made members of the original cast feel more comfortable as they returned back to the scene of the crime.
"Knowing that Kevin Williamson was an executive producer on it set me at ease," the actor explained. "He really knows the tone. I mean, he set the whole world up!"
"I genuinely was in two minds," David's co-star, Neve, explained. "The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me. I loved the man very much. But Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter, speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me."
Scream 5 hits theaters Jan. 14, 2022. Watch the spine-tingling trailer above!