Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Scream's First Trailer Is Just as Bloody and Chilling as You'd Expect: Watch Now

More than 25 years after he made his bone-chilling debut, Ghostface is back and more frightening than ever. Watch the first trailer for Scream for yourself below.

By Kisha Forde Oct 12, 2021 3:25 PMTags
MoviesCourteney CoxDavid ArquetteNeve CampbellCelebrities

The call is coming from inside the house—again!—and we're more terrified than ever before.
 
The first trailer for Scream, the fifth installment in the infamous slasher series, dropped just in time for spooky season on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and we are shaking. For the latest chapter in the classic horror franchise, original stars including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are back, along with Marley Shelton and Roger L. Jackson (the voice of Ghostface).
 
More than 25 years after making his bloody mark on Woodsboro, Ghostface is back to terrify a few fresh faces, including In the Heights star Melissa Barrera, 13 Reasons Why alum Dylan Minnette and You star Jenna Ortega. In fact, the latter has her life hanging in the balance (quite literally) during the first sinister 60 seconds of the trailer.

The upcoming flick will be the first without late horror icon Wes Craven, who died in 2015, at the helm. (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct).

photos
Ranking all the Scream Movies and TV Series

However, original screenwriter Kevin Williamson is back on board as executive producer, which David told Entertainment Weekly made members of the original cast feel more comfortable as they returned back to the scene of the crime.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson and Sister Ashlee Are the Most Glamorous Bridesmaids

2

Megan Fox Shares Her Struggle With Body Dysmorphia

3

Zendaya Reveals What She Admires Most About Boyfriend Tom Holland

"Knowing that Kevin Williamson was an executive producer on it set me at ease," the actor explained. "He really knows the tone. I mean, he set the whole world up!"
 
"I genuinely was in two minds," David's co-star, Neve, explained. "The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me. I loved the man very much. But Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter, speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me."

Scream 5 hits theaters Jan. 14, 2022. Watch the spine-tingling trailer above!

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson and Sister Ashlee Are the Most Glamorous Bridesmaids

2

Megan Fox Shares Her Struggle With Body Dysmorphia

3

Zendaya Reveals What She Admires Most About Boyfriend Tom Holland

4

How Kourtney Reacted to Kim K. Poking Fun at Travis Barker Romance

5

See Mason Disick Dress Up as Freddy Krueger for Kylie Jenner’s Party

Latest News

Megan Fox Shares Her Struggle With Body Dysmorphia

Scream's First Trailer Is as Bloody & Chilling as You'd Expect

2020 People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Now

Exclusive

RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Promises Plenty Reunion "Screaming"

Tom Bergeron Recalls "Butting Heads" Before DWTS Exit

Zendaya Reveals What She Admires Most About Boyfriend Tom Holland

Exclusive

Teen Mom’s Tyler and Catelynn Tease Reunion With Daughter Carly