Scream's First Trailer Is Just as Bloody and Chilling as You'd Expect: Watch Now

The call is coming from inside the house—again!—and we're more terrified than ever before.



The first trailer for Scream, the fifth installment in the infamous slasher series, dropped just in time for spooky season on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and we are shaking. For the latest chapter in the classic horror franchise, original stars including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are back, along with Marley Shelton and Roger L. Jackson (the voice of Ghostface).



More than 25 years after making his bloody mark on Woodsboro, Ghostface is back to terrify a few fresh faces, including In the Heights star Melissa Barrera, 13 Reasons Why alum Dylan Minnette and You star Jenna Ortega. In fact, the latter has her life hanging in the balance (quite literally) during the first sinister 60 seconds of the trailer.

The upcoming flick will be the first without late horror icon Wes Craven, who died in 2015, at the helm. (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct).