Garcelle Beauvais Promises Drama and "A Little Bit of Screaming" During RHOBH Reunion

We already knew that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion would be scary, but just how spooky will it get?
RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais exclusively revealed to E! News what fans can expect from the unprecedented four-part Bravo tell-all that puts co-star Erika Jayne in the hot seat amid her ongoing legal troubles. "Drama, emotion, hard questions, a little bit of screaming," Garcelle teased during the Travel & Give's Fourth Annual "Travel With a Purpose" fundraiser at Tom Tom in West Hollywood, Calif.
As for Erika's status on the show? "We don't know what the end of that is yet," Garcelle noted of Erika's pending cases.
The other RHOBH stars have spilled plenty of tea about the reunion, airing Wednesday, Oct. 13. Crystal Kung Minkoff previously dished on "explosive" revelations, while Kyle Richards even compared filming the Housewives sit-down to a horror movie. Host Andy Cohen also hinted at a "very spirited conversation" between the ladies.
Andy added that Garcelle and Dorit Kemsley "get into it," but despite the tensions, there were no walk-offs. "Lisa Rinna was commenting at the end, she said, 'You know what, everybody sat here and took it today,' which was true," Andy summed up during his SiriusXM's Radio Andy podcast on Sept. 13. "Everybody faced the music. They were all there, they were all engaged, they were all in it."
Meanwhile, Garcelle is balancing her role on daytime talk show The Real with being a Real Housewife—and prepping for Real co-host Jeannie Mai's new addition!
"I was so excited," Garcelle gushed of Jeannie's pregnancy news. "It felt like I was giving birth again, which would have been a miracle! But I'm so happy for her."
The Travel & Give's Fourth Annual "Travel With a Purpose" fundraiser also coupled Garcelle's passion for her Haitian culture with her charity work.
"That's my country. That's my roots. That's where I'm from," Garcelle told E! News. "That's what makes me me and I've never shied away from saying I'm Haitian and you have to fight for people who can't fight for themselves and that's why I do that."
The Garcelle x Roni Blanshay jewelry designer continued, "I feel so many things in the press are negative about us and I'm tired of it and I feel because maybe America is not getting financial gain from Haiti, therefore it doesn't seem important but you have to be human and have compassion and I hope that's what comes out of it in the end at the end of the day."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' four-part reunion begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge your past favorite episodes on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)