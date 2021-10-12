Tom Bergeron Recalls "Butting Heads" Before Dancing With the Stars Exit

Watch : What Tyra Banks Is Bringing to "Dancing With the Stars"

Tom Bergeron is pulling back the curtain on his Dancing With the Stars exit—and his comments are not exactly a quickstep.

During an appearance on Bob Saget's Here for You podcast, the veteran former host of ABC's reality ballroom competition series reflected on going separate ways with the show in 2020 ahead of its 29th season and after 15 years as a host.

"In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved," Bergeron told podcast host and Full House alum Bob Saget. "So at the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew, so I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted...It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads."

Why? "The great majority of the time that I was there it was wonderful," he prefaced before noting, "There were personnel changes behind the scenes and those people and I did not see eye to eye about how best to present the show, particularly when we were at a point where it was on only once a year."