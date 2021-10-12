Zendaya Reveals What She Admires Most About Boyfriend Tom Holland

Watch : Tom Holland's Sweet Birthday Tribute to "My MJ" Zendaya

It's clear that Tom Holland doesn't need his Spidey suit to be the friendliest neighborhood hero—according to his "MJ" herself.

In a new cover story interview for InStyle's upcoming Best Dressed issue, released on Oct. 12, Zendaya revealed what she appreciates most about Tom as an actor—and maybe even more.

"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress told the outlet. "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."

The fashion-forward star, who is a Virgo herself so she would know firsthand, jokingly added, "And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist."

The duo first shared the big screen as co-stars in the 2017 movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. And although it's been four years since Tom began donning the infamous red-and-blue superhero suit, Zendaya also made it clear that her co-star's work ethic hasn't slowed down at all—and that perfectionism is something she truly admires.