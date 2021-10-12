Mark Harmon Exits NCIS After 18 Years

NCIS fans are saying goodbye to Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Harmon ended his 18-year run as the character during the Oct. 11 episode of the CBS drama.

In season 19's fourth episode titled "Great Wide Open," Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) headed to Alaska to work on a case involving serial killings. But at the end of the episode, Gibbs told McGee he wasn't returning to his job in NCIS.

"I'm not going back home," he said while fishing, noting he wasn't sure how long he'd stay. Gibbs explained he'd been feeling a "sense of peace" he hadn't felt since the deaths of his wife Shannon (Darby Stanchfield) and his daughter Kelly (Mary Mouser) and that he was "not ready to let it go."

But before McGee left, Gibbs told him, "I could not have hoped for anyone better to watch my back for the past 18 years than you, Tim."