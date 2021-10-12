See Mason Disick Dress Up as Freddy Krueger for Kylie Jenner’s Spooky Dinner Party

Watch : Why Kourtney Kardashian Just Shut Down Mason Disick's Instagram

Who needs Freddy vs. Jason when you can just have Freddy Krueger in the flesh, courtesy of Mason Disick?



To celebrate her Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch (and its spooky season, after all), Kylie Jenner hosted quite the hair-raising dinner party on Monday, October 11, and at least one guest came in his killer best: Mason. The 11-year-old—whose mom and dad are exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick—wore the nightmare slasher's infamous uniform, which included his brown and red knit sweater, complete with a tan fedora, as seen on his aunt Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories.



However, the little villain also had his once on-screen rival also in attendance: Kylie's other half, Travis Scott, who donned his Friday the 13th best, including Jason Voorhees' terrifying hockey mask.



Sister Khloe Kardashian and even mom Kris Jenner also attended the frightening fiesta, with the duo sharing tons of behind-the-scenes looks at the celebration. For the festivities, Kylie welcomed guests with a truck showcasing her line's spooky makeup, which included an Elm Street-themed collection kit featuring an eyeshadow palette, lip lacquer trio, lip and cheek stain, and false lashes.