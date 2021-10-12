La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence on "Really Hard" Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

Watch : La La Anthony Files for Divorce From NY Knicks Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony is finally sharing her thoughts on her divorce from NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

In an interview with The Angie Martinez Show that was shared to YouTube on Monday, Oct. 11, the 39-year-old TV personality explained how her life has evolved since splitting from the athlete. La La, who shares 14-year-old son Kiyan with Carmelo, filed for divorce in June after 11 years of marriage.

"It's been years now since then," La La said about the amount of time since the former couple split up, even though she more recently filed divorce paperwork. "To a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new. It's been years now that we've separated, so I've dealt with the emotions behind it. I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I'd be a basket case. I already went through that part."