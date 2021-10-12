Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Demi Lovato Explains Why It's "Derogatory" to Refer to Extraterrestrials as "Aliens"

In an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown, Demi Lovato shared why they would never release a song entitled "Aliens."

Watch: "The Rundown": Demi Lovato Addresses "Aliens" Rumors

Demi Lovato is sorry not sorry for the particular language they use to discuss extraterrestrials. 

During an exclusive interview with Erin Lim of E! News' The Rundown, the 29-year-old Unidentified With Demi Lovato star responded to a question regarding a fan theory that Demi, a known believer in extraterrestrial life, has an unreleased song entitled "Aliens." 

"I do not have a song called 'Aliens,'" the star clarified before adding that "it sounds cool." However, if Demi were to have a song about creatures existing beyond Earth, the tune would likely have a different title.

"My fans should know that I do not call them aliens," the "Cool for the Summer" vocalist continued. "Because 'alien' is a derogatory term for anything, even extraterrestrials, which is why I call them ETs."

This led Erin to follow up by asking whether a song about extraterrestrials could be in Demi's future. Alas, the singer's fans would be well-advised to not get their hopes sky-high about this.

"I feel like Katy Perry already did it," Demi replied, referring to Katy's 2011 single "E.T." When asked whether this response meant Demi had previously been contemplating the idea, the two-time Grammy nominee quipped, "Not really, but I'm fast on my feet."

During an exclusive interview last month with E! News' Daily Pop, Demi recounted their first encounter with extraterrestrials. The alleged incident took place on a trip to Joshua Tree, Calif., where they remembered seeing a "blue orb that was about 50 feet away" and floating above the ground. 

"It was a beautiful and incredible experience," Demi added at the time. 

E! News' The Rundown airs on Snapchat. Unidentified With Demi Lovato is streaming on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Demi Lovato Explains Why It's "Derogatory" to Refer to ETs as "Aliens"

