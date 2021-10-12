Kanye West Is Officially Selling One of His Wyoming Ranches for $11 Million

Watch : Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West Ahead of Her "SNL" Debut

Kanye West appears to be scaling back his grand plans in Wyoming.

The rapper, 44, officially listed one of his ranches for $11 million, E! News can confirm. Sitting on more than 3,800 acres, his Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyo., is now on the market.

According to DBW Realty, the "once in a lifetime property" includes such rustic features as two fresh water trophy lakes, a horse facility, livestock corrals and hay meadows. It also offers more commercial elements: a lodge, large kitchen and go cart track (perfect for entertaining his four kids, so it seems).

"The views of the sandstone cliffs and Absaroka mountains make it a premier Wyoming ranch investment," per the realtor.

Kanye bought the property two years ago, when then-wife Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Fallon that it was his "dream and vision" to move there.

"I love L.A., so I envision summers. I envision some weekends," she shared. "It's the prettiest place you've ever seen in your entire life…We've had this dream of getting this ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away."