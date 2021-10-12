Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Shares His Wife Vanessa Suffered a Pregnancy Loss

Five months after tying the knot, TLC stars Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are enduring heartbreak. On Oct. 11, Colt announced that his wife had suffered a pregnancy loss.

90 Day Fiancé stars Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are grieving the loss of what would've been their first child together. 

On Monday, Oct. 11, the TLC personality revealed on Instagram that his wife recently suffered a pregnancy loss. 

"Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we'd like to share," Colt captioned a series a photos, which included a baby's sonogram and written verification that Vanessa returned a positive pregnancy test on Sept. 2. "We recently discovered she was pregnant."

The 36-year-old said Vanessa's pregnancy took the couple by "surprise" and "really changed our perspective on life and our future."

"We started to think about a future with our child," Colt continued. "We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them. Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us. It breaks my heart." 

Just under five months have passed since Colt surprised fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with news that he married Vanessa. Following a whirlwind, one-month romance, Colt proposed to Vanessa in the fall of 2020. 

Colt's mother and fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson was among those who expressed their condolences to the couple after their announcement. 

"My heart not only breaks but also aches for what Vanessa and Colt are going through," she commented on Instagram. "It is so very sad that things like this happen. One minute you are on top of the world with joy. Then the next you can't believe how much it hurts. My love goes to my family. I love you both Colt & Vanessa." 

