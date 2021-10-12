Kaitlynn Carter Says Spencer Pratt Spoiled Her Pregnancy Announcement to Brody Jenner

Watch : Kaitlynn Carter Talks "Wake-Up Call" After Miley Breakup

If only Spencer Pratt's crystals could turn back time.

Kaitlynn Carter, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock earlier this month, recently opened up about how she wished she could've broken the pregnancy news to her ex-husband, Brody Jenner.

For a refresher: On the July 28 episode of MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody admitted in his confessional that was it "hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me."

"A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship," he continued. "I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."

Now that the dust has settled, Kaitlynn is setting the record straight on how the events really unfolded and why she was unable to tell Brody about her pregnancy.

"Obviously we had a conversation in private," the influencer clarified during an interview on Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. "We had talked. I had told Brody."