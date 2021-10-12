Kaitlynn Carter Says Spencer Pratt Spoiled Her Pregnancy Announcement to Brody Jenner

If only Spencer Pratt's crystals could turn back time.
Kaitlynn Carter, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock earlier this month, recently opened up about how she wished she could've broken the pregnancy news to her ex-husband, Brody Jenner.
For a refresher: On the July 28 episode of MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody admitted in his confessional that was it "hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me."
"A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship," he continued. "I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."
Now that the dust has settled, Kaitlynn is setting the record straight on how the events really unfolded and why she was unable to tell Brody about her pregnancy.
"Obviously we had a conversation in private," the influencer clarified during an interview on Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. "We had talked. I had told Brody."
However, Kaitlynn explained that while she was filming The Hills, she revealed the baby news to the showrunner. At the time, no one else knew.
"I actually hadn't told anyone that I was pregnant. I was probably only seven weeks," she shared, adding, "So I told the showrunner and somehow Spencer Pratt got word...so hadn't told my parents, and he went and told Brody the next day."
Kaitlynn recalled, "So I got a call from Brody, and he said, 'What's this news that you have that you're not telling me? What's the secret? There's something going on. And of course, I wasn't going to lie to him, you know? I just think that would be a s---ty thing to do."
The new mom noted that she had always "planned to tell him," saying, "He was one of the first people I wanted to tell anyway."
Although Kaitlynn said she's been told that she doesn't "owe" Brody anything, she explained that they have remained friends even after calling it quits in August 2019.
As she put it, "I think that's the problem in why people have a hard time maintaining cordial relationships with exes is because they can't be bothered to have a mutual respect, to just think: 'Maybe it would be polite to let this person know something that's probably going to have somewhat of an effect on them emotionally.'"
"It's not like he was devastated," the reality TV star added, "but I still felt like I owed it to him to just tell him. So, at that point, even though it was really upsetting that I didn't get to share the news on my own...he actually found out really early."
Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, Kaitlynn is in motherhood bliss.
She announced her baby boy's arrival on Oct. 6, sharing on Instagram, "our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."