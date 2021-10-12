Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Close Friendship After His SNL Support

Watch : Kim Kardashian's SAVAGE "SNL" Monologue: We REACT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are back on good terms nearly a year after they went their separate ways.

A source tells E! News the singer and reality star are "in a good place" following their once-contentious split, and apparently their creative endeavors are to thank for their strong bond.

According to the insider, Kanye is "very supportive of Kim and enjoys collaborating with her," whether it's on her clothing brand, skims, or her recent debut on Saturday Night Live. He even helped Kim choose her attention-grabbing 2021 Met Gala dress, which resulted from a collaboration between the rapper and Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.

It's a far cry from nine months ago, when sources previously told E! News that Kim and Kanye were no longer on speaking terms.

"She is grateful for his help and that they have come to a happy place," the source says of Kim's mindset regarding their relationship. "They have been respectful of each other's wishes and established a good friendship."