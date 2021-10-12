Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jeopardy! Champ Matt Amodio Ends His Run After 38-Game Winning Streak

Matt Amodio's luck has run out on Jeopardy!. The PhD student lost his 38-game winning streak and placed third on the Oct. 11 episode with a total winnings of more than $1.5 million.

Matt Amodio has finally found himself in jeopardy.

That's right: The second longest running Jeopardy! champion is officially done. 

The Yale University PhD student lost his 39th game on the show on Oct. 11, after becoming a staple for fans since July. His 38 consecutive wins mean he is second only to the show's legend, Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games in 2004.

Amodio took in more than $1.5 million over the past three months, making him the third highest earning star of regular season play, behind Jennings and James Holzhauer

During his last appearance, Amodio was in third place with $10,600 going into Final Jeopardy. Host Mayim Bialik remarked it was "going to be a very exciting Final Jeopardy round. For the first time in his 39 appearances, Matt Amodio is in third place. So, it all comes down to this."

Under the category "Countries of the World," the clue read, "Nazi Germany annexed this nation & divided it into regions of the Alps and the Danube; the Allies later divided it into 4 sectors." 

Amodio wrote down "Poland" and wagered $5,000, but it was incorrect, leaving him with $5,600. 

Contestant Jessica Stephens correctly wrote "Austria" and wagered $14,399 of her $14,400, giving her a total of $28,799. But actor Jonathan Fisher also correctly guessed "Austria" and bet it all, taking him to $29,200 as he was crowned the new winner.

Jeopardy/YouTube

Bialik wished Amodio farewell, saying, "Goodbye to Matt Amodio, with an unbelievable 38-day winning streak. That is one for the books. It has been an honor and a pleasure to watch you here. Congratulations." 

According to a press release obtained by The New York Times, he shared, "I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that... I know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I'm going to come in with a little intimidation factor."

The computer science genius has been the reigning champ throughout the show's host debacle in the wake of Alex Trebek's death. In August, producer Mike Richards was named full-time host, with Bialik announced as the host of primetime and spinoff series. However, after Richards' past sexist remarks came to light, he stepped down as host and later as executive producer of the gameshow.

