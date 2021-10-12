Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae Reveals Hollywood's Surprising Reaction to His Performance

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

With Squid Game well on its way to breaking streaming records at Netflix, we feel that Hollywood should be calling up the show's star Lee Jung-jae faster than you can say "Red Light, Green Light." Yet, as the Squid Game leading man revealed in an interview with Variety, no offers have come his way amid the show's success.

"No proposals or requests have come my way," he said in an interview from Oct. 11. "But, if the right one came along, I'd be happy to be in an overseas production. It could be fun."

For those who need a refresher, in the survival drama, Lee plays Seong Gi-hun, a divorced dad with a severe gambling addiction and a tendency to be self-involved. He's then presented an opportunity to compete in a mysterious game, which could settle his ever-growing debt.

The only catch? The participants who fail to successfully complete each round will be eliminated—for good.