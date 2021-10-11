Nicki Minaj Appears to Slam Jesy Nelson’s Little Mix Bandmates Amid “Blackfishing” Accusations

Watch : "RHOP" Karen Huger Talks NICKI MINAJ Joining the Reunion

"Boyz" before girl bands: Nicki Minaj is backing her "Boyz" collaborator in the latest Little Mix feud—and it's getting "real messy."

Former bandmate Jesy Nelson dropped her new song with Nicki on Oct. 7, but it seems at least one Mixer isn't so thrilled.

TikToker NoHun shared unverified screenshots of Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock allegedly going after Jesy in his Instagram DMs. The messages, which E! News has not independently verified, seemingly show Leigh-Anne calling Jesy a "Horrible person." She also allegedly asked NoHun to make a video about Jesy "being a black fish," referring to someone pretending to be or acting Black when they're not.

Nicki, 38, appeared to weigh in when she hosted an Instagram Live with Jesy, 30, on Oct. 11. (She also quoted the song on her Story ahead of time, saying, "Jesy, we got all these jelly btchs actin real messy.")

During the video, the rapper went off on the "clown s--t" and suggested the bandmates should be supporting Jesy, who left the group in 2020 because it took "a toll on my mental health."