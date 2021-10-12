Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Score Up to 35% Off Men's Grooming Essentials During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

The mega-retailer's holiday savings event continues with deals on a selection of men's hair and beard items.

By Emily Spain Oct 12, 2021 10:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Amazon Men's Grooming Sale, Man Shaving StockGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Thanks to Amazon, today feels like a Friday!

The mega-retailer just dropped new deals on men's grooming products as part of their month-long Holiday Beauty Haul. Through 10/15, you can stock up on your favorite hair and beard items from brands like The Art of Shaving, Dove Men, Jack Black, BIC and many more. 

Below, we rounded up a few of the shaving sets, aftershave care, deodorants and other grooming essentials that are on sale. Scroll below to get a better shave while saving big!

This Hair Dryer Brush Has 249,400+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream for Men

Get the perfect shave with this nourishing cream packed with glycerin and essential oils.

$25
$24
Amazon

18.21 Man Made 3-in-1 Body Wash

This shampoo, conditioner and body wash will have your skin feeling hydrated and smelling like spiced vanilla.

$26
Amazon

Dove Men + Care Skin Defense Soap Bar

Eliminate 99% of bacteria, plus hydrate your skin with this 3-in-1 hand, body and shave bar. Since it's sold as a 14-pack, you won't have to buy soap for a while. Plus, you can give them out as stocking stuffers!

$18/14-Pack
Amazon

Jack Black- Best of Jack Set (3-Count)

Score Jack Black's bestselling products including their cleanser, body lotion and lip balm (our favorite) for just $20!

$20
Amazon

Philips Norelco 29-Piece Men's Grooming Kit

We bet this would make a welcome gift for the man in your life! In this 19-piece kit, he'll get everything he needs for a flawless shave.

$120
$96
Amazon

BIC Flex 3 Men's 3-Blade Disposable Razor (4-Count)

The right razor can change everything! These BIC razors offer an anti-slip handle for better shave control, lubricating strips enriched with aloe for smooth glide and a pivoting head.

$6
Amazon

Degree Men Aluminum Free Deodorant (4-Pack)

Enjoy 48 hours worth of odor protection minus aluminum! Your underarms will smell like zesty mandarin and the woodsy musk of vetiver, too.

$20
Amazon

Harry's After Shave - After Shave Lotion for Men (Pack of 2)

How you take care of your skin post-shave is just as important as the actual shave. This aftershave lotion is infused with natural aloe vera and cucumber extract to calm skin.

$16
Amazon

Philips Norelco BG7040/42 Bodygroom Series

With over 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can gift this dual-sided groomer with ease. We love how it has five adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip.

$70
$56
Amazon

Ready for more Amazon beauty finds? Check out this reparative hair oil has 16,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.

