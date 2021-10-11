Find Out Emma Corrin's Next Big TV Role Following The Crown

Gosh, we couldn't be more excited for Emma Corrin's next TV role.
On Monday, Oct. 11, Deadline reported that the 25-year-old performer, who is nonbinary and uses they/she pronouns, has signed on to play the leading role in FX's next limited series, The Retreat. The new show, which comes from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, will feature Corrin as Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth who tries to crack a murder mystery at an exclusive retreat.
Per the publication, Corrin's character is one of 12 guests invited by a curious billionaire to take part in a retreat at a luxurious, albeit isolated, locale. During this getaway, one of the fellow guests is murdered, prompting Hart to get involved.
This role follows Corrin's critically acclaimed portrayal of Princess Diana in season four of Netflix's The Crown. In the period drama, Corrin revisited Princess Diana's early years as a royal and the love triangle that eventually scandalized the monarchy.
Corrin beat out their co-star Olivia Colman in the Best Actress category at both the 2021 Golden Globes and the 2021 Critics' Choice Television Awards. They were also nominated in similar categories at the 2021 SAG Awards and the 2021 Primetime Emmys.
Though Corrin gave a performance worth bowing down to, the actor was terrified to embody Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother. "Initially I was very daunted," they told E! News back in November. "Very much listened to the noise, heard all the voices, and got quickly frustrated and quite scared about it and thought, 'This isn't actually giving me anything to work with.' So then I very much had to put blinkers on and just do my own thing."
As Corrin detailed, they soon realized that they were playing "The Crown's version of Diana," which allowed them to play around with the portrayal a bit. "That really changed it for me," they recalled. "It doesn't remove the pressure and the responsibility that I feel, but it made it more manageable to do the role."
Of course, Corrin has since departed the role, with Elizabeth Debicki picking up the title of Princess of Wales for season five. So, for more of Corrin, we'll have to tune into The Retreat or their upcoming film with Harry Styles, My Policeman.
For any and all TV updates, click here.