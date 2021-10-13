How Jazmine Sullivan Turned Her Mom's Breast Cancer Battle Into a Fight for Equality

Watch : Jazmine Sullivan Wants More Black Women to Survive Breast Cancer

There's no cheerleader quite like Mom.

Ever since she was a little girl, Jazmine Sullivan remembers her mother, Pam Sullivan, doing all that she could to ensure her daughter's dreams came true.

"She sacrificed being home with her husband, being home with my brother because she was always out taking me on auditions and taking me different places," Jazmine exclusively shared with E! News. "She's had my back always and still does."

So, perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that when Pam was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, Jazmine quickly went into cheerleader mode to advocate for her mom.

"I didn't know any other way to be because I was just repeating the love that she gave me," she explained. "I went into warrior mode, almost mommy mode. She would say, ‘You treat me like the daughter!' When it's your mother, you don't want to lose them. You go into a mode that you didn't even know you had. What do I have to do to protect you and I'll do anything and I'll sacrifice anything. It brought us so much closer going through that."