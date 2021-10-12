2021 People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Now Before Official Voting Starts

Watch : 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Must-See Moments

The countdown is on to the 2021 People's Choice Awards!

In order to kick things off, the PCAs is calling for fan nominations. What movies have you obsessed over this past year? Which TV shows had you planted on the couch for an hours-long binge session? Who are the celebrities you just can't get enough of? Which albums have you been playing on a loop since the day they were released?

Submit your top picks in TV, movies, music and pop culture during the fan favorite nomination phase starting today, Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Oct. 14.

This means you'll get to nominate your favorites before official voting even begins! Each day during this special phase, you'll be able to submit up to 25 nominations per category, per platform—AKA the official PCAs voting site, Twitter or Facebook.

Participating is the perfect way to increase the likelihood that your pop culture picks make the cut, landing a spot on the PCAs ballot when official voting for the 40 award categories begins on Oct. 27.