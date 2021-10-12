Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

2021 People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Now Before Official Voting Starts

By Allison Crist Oct 12, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Must-See Moments

The countdown is on to the 2021 People's Choice Awards

In order to kick things off, the PCAs is calling for fan nominations. What movies have you obsessed over this past year? Which TV shows had you planted on the couch for an hours-long binge session? Who are the celebrities you just can't get enough of? Which albums have you been playing on a loop since the day they were released?

Submit your top picks in TV, movies, music and pop culture during the fan favorite nomination phase starting today, Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Oct. 14.

This means you'll get to nominate your favorites before official voting even begins! Each day during this special phase, you'll be able to submit up to 25 nominations per category, per platform—AKA the official PCAs voting site, Twitter or Facebook.

Participating is the perfect way to increase the likelihood that your pop culture picks make the cut, landing a spot on the PCAs ballot when official voting for the 40 award categories begins on Oct. 27.

photos
People's Choice Awards 2020: Candid Moments

Then, before you know it, the 2021 PCAs will be here on Tuesday, Dec. 7!

This year is particularly exciting as the PCAs will air simultaneously on E! and NBC. While the 2021 ceremony marks the fourth consecutive year the show has been broadcast on E!, this year will be the first time ever that the show will also be on NBC.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Head to the PCAs voting site now to help the artists, movies, TV shows and pop culture moments you love get that much closer to the ballot!

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson and Sister Ashlee Are the Most Glamorous Bridesmaids

2

See Kim Kardashian's Hilarious Pop Group in Unaired SNL Skit

3

Zendaya Reveals What She Admires Most About Boyfriend Tom Holland

4

How Kourtney Reacted to Kim K. Poking Fun at Travis Barker Romance

5

See Mason Disick Dress Up as Freddy Krueger for Kylie Jenner’s Party

Latest News

Megan Fox Shares Her Struggle With Body Dysmorphia

Scream's First Trailer Is as Bloody & Chilling as You'd Expect

2020 People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Now

Exclusive

RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Promises Plenty Reunion "Screaming"

Tom Bergeron Recalls "Butting Heads" Before DWTS Exit

Zendaya Reveals What She Admires Most About Boyfriend Tom Holland

Exclusive

Teen Mom’s Tyler and Catelynn Tease Reunion With Daughter Carly