Jessica Simpson and Sister Ashlee Simpson Ross Are the Most Glamorous Bridesmaids at Friend's Wedding

This sister style moment was simply "Irresistible."

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross proved once again why they're forces to be reckoned with in the fashion department. On Sunday, Oct. 10, the dynamic duo brought the wow factor to their friend Stephenie Pearson's wedding when they served as bridesmaids for the special occasion.

And gone are the days when bridesmaids were forced to wear hideous gowns. Before the bride walked down the aisle in a posh white gown, both Jessica and Ashlee made their way to the front in different glitzy designs that were bedazzled all over.

Jessica donned a metallic gold gown that featured ornate beading and a plunging neckline. As for Ashlee? The "Pieces of Me" musician wore a feathered Marchesa creation, which included a sexy keyhole cutout and dramatic sleeves.

Though the siblings slipped into different dresses, their glam was similar, as they both opted for nude-colored lipstick and a smoky eye.