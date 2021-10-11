Ex on the Beach's Chris Pearson Dead at 25 After Stabbing

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Ex on the Beach alum Chris Pearson has died following an altercation at a Los Angeles nightclub.

According to a GoFundMe, Pearson "unexpectedly" passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10. A bio for the fundraising website states the 25-year-old reality star was involved in a "tragic encounter."

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson tells E! News that officers responded to reports of an argument in the 22000 block of the San Fernando Valley around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. According to the spokesperson, the victim was stabbed during the altercation and subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pearson appeared on the first season of the MTV reality series Ex on the Beach in 2018. Throughout his run on the show, he lived with ex-girlfriends Chelsko Thompson and Haley Read.

Following Ex on the Beach, Pearson pursued a career in music, releasing his first single, "Lost in the Night," in July.