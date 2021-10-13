How Today's Jill Martin Is Making Early Holiday Shopping Easier—and More Tempting—Than Ever Before

Watch : Natalie Morales Leaves Today Show After 22 Years

When it comes to shopping, Jill Martin is a total expert.

Not only does she have a successful QVC line, G.I.L.I., but the Today Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor has been finding, and then sharing, incredible deals with viewers for the past 12 years.

Now, Jill is kicking off holiday shopping early with a brand-new Steals and Deals Throwback Edition special streaming on Peacock.

"We have everything from beauty to gadgets, to fashion to tech to home," Jill exclusively teased to E! News. "We secured these products and have the best of the best in each of the categories, and they're unique. There are products from the '70s, '80s, '90s and early 2000s. And the discounts are over 80 percent."