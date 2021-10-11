Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Happy National Coming Out Day! 15 Groundbreaking TV Shows That Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community

Monday, Oct. 11 marks National Coming Out Day, a holiday celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. See which shows you can watch to commemorate this day!

For a significant amount of time, many viewers did not see themselves represented on television, as straight white relationships dominated most, if not all, shows.

However, the TV landscape has changed quite a bit in the last couple decades, with shows finally telling queer stories. And with today, Oct. 11, being National Coming Out Day, we felt it was only right to highlight some of these incredible programs.

First up? NBC's Will & Grace. Though the show had some problematic stereotypes at the heart of it, we just can't compile a list about groundbreaking LGBTQ+ shows without including Will & Grace. This is mainly because the sitcom was one of the first mainstream shows to have gay characters at the forefront.

The multi-award-winning comedy hit proved that gay characters were just as compelling as their straight counterparts—and opened the door for mature cable shows like The L Word and Queer as Folk.

photos
Remember These LGBTQ Firsts on TV?

Fast-forward to 2018, when Ryan Murphy and his creative team launched Posea beautiful and insightful drama about New York City's drag ball culture. The captivating series not only catapulted Billy Porter onto the A-list, but it finally put Black and Brown queer stories in the spotlight.

And these are just a few shows worth mentioning!

E! Illustration

So, in honor of National Coming Out Day, we invite you to take a look at 15 impactful shows that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank
Will & Grace

Will & Grace follows Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, as he lives with his straight best friend, Grace Adler (Debra Messing), in New York City. The cast is rounded out with Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, who play Karen and Jack, respectively, the over-the-top foils (and fan favorites) to Will and Grace's more strait-laced characters.

The NBC show initially ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006 before being revived in 2017. The reboot ended its run after season 11 in 2020.

Where to watch: Hulu

Netflix
Master of None

Lena Waithe's portrayal of Denise on Netflix's Master of None is both critically acclaimed and a favorite of fans. Season one's "Thanksgiving" episode, which documents Waithe's character's coming out journey, earned Waithe an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2017.

In season three, Denise becomes the central character, taking over for Aziz Ansari's Dev, with the five episodes chronicling the highs and lows of her love story with partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie).

Where to watch: Netflix

Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek follows the once wealthy Rose family as they relocate to a small town they purchased as a joke gift. Despite their reduced circumstances, the Roses find love and support from their new neighbors and, for the first time, each other. Most important, Schitt's Creek is a town without hate, allowing the main character David Rose (Dan Levy) to openly explain his pansexuality using bottles of wine.

Where to watch: Netflix

Showtime
The L Word

The L Word, a long-running series from Showtime, examines the love lives of a group of lesbian, bisexual and queer people living in the Los Angeles neighborhood of West Hollywood. After originally running for six seasons between 2004 and 2009, the series was rebooted to feature a new cast and some returning stars. The L Word: Generation Q is currently in its second season.

Where to watch: Showtime

FX
Pose

From the genius mind of Ryan Murphy, Pose dives into New York City's drag ball culture of the '80s and '90s. The series tackles everything from the rise of the HIV/AIDs epidemic to gender identity to hate crimes to the idea of chosen family. While Pose boasts an incredible ensemble cast, standout performances by Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez resulted in Emmy nominations in 2021.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sam Taylor/Netflix
Sex Education

If only Sex Education was around when we were in high school. The Netflix comedy follows Otis (Asa Butterfield), the son of a sex therapist, who dishes out advice at school to his curious, revved up and insecure peers. Ncuti Gatwa plays Otis' best friend Eric, who goes on his own complicated journey after falling for his high school bully, Adam (Connor Swindells).

Where to watch: Netflix

Courtesy of Showtime
Queer as Folk

Based on the British series of the same name, Queer as Folk follows a group of gay men—played by Gale HaroldRandy HarrisonHal Sparks, Peter Paige and others—as they live life and try to find love in Pittsburgh. The series debuted in 2000 and ran for five seasons.

Where to watch: Showtime

Netflix
One Day at a Time

A Latinx reimagining of Norman Lear's 1975 series, One Day at a Time follows single mom Penelope (Justina Machado) as she raises her kids and helps take care of her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno). In season one, episode 10, Penelope's daughter Elena (Isabella Gomez) reveals she is a lesbian. While some of Elena's loved ones struggle to accept this at first, they eventually rally around the teen and love her for who she is.

One Day at a Time first debuted in 2017 and ran for three season before finding a new home for its fourth and final season on Pop TV.

Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix/Luke Varley
Feel Good

Feel Good follows the modern love story of George (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mae (Mae Martin) as they navigate sexual identity, gender identity, addiction and more. The series is wildly honest and cheeky with its storytelling and features complex characters.

Where to watch: Netflix

HBO
Looking

Looking takes a modern look—no pun intended—at the LGBTQ+ dating scene in San Francisco. The series stars Jonathan Groff as Patrick Murray, who tries to balance his career and love life with the help of his best friends Agustín (Frankie J. Alvarez) and Dom (Murray Bartlett).

Looking ran for two seasons between 2014 and 2015, concluding with a 2016 movie.

Where to watch: HBO

STARZ
Vida

In Vida, after their mother passes away, estranged sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) are forced to return to their old Los Angeles neighborhood. During this time, the sisters both rekindle relationships with past lovers, explore their dreams and look to the future. The show takes a closer look at themes about sexual identity and gentrification that you won't want to miss.

Where to watch: Starz

HBO
Euphoria

Euphoria tackles the very real issues that teens are facing today: drug addiction, identity, mental heath issues, etc. At the forefront of the series is Zendaya's character Rue, a struggling-to-stay-sober teen who falls for her new BFF Jules (Hunter Schafer). As for Jules? The trans teen seems to reciprocate Rue's feelings, but still spends her evenings hooking up with older men.

Euphoria's first season premiered in 2019, with a second season set to debut sometime this year or early next year.

Where to watch: HBO

Netflix
Special

Special, a semi-autobiographical series by writer and actor Ryan O'Connell, follows a gay man with cerebral palsy as he tries to reinvent himself after years of being labeled by his disability. Season one premiered in 2019, with the comedy ending its run with a second season in 2021.

Where to watch: Netflix

HBO
Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack is a queer period drama following Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a landowner determined to rebuild her family's estate in the 1830s. Along the way, Anne falls for the striking heiress Ann Walker, but can their love survive an era of prejudice and persecution?

Where to watch: HBO

Netflix
Elite

The Spanish teen drama Elite follows three working-class teens who've found themselves enrolled in an exclusive private school. Like many teen dramas, romantic strife is at the heart of the show, including some love drama involving prominent queer characters. 

Elite currently has four seasons under its belt.

Where to watch: Netflix

