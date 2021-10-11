Jamie Lynn Spears Promises to "Share My Truth the Proper Way" in New Memoir

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to put a spotlight on her personal life.
As Britney Spears continues to make headlines amid her conservatorship battle, the pop star's younger sister plans to open up about her own journey. On Monday, Oct. 11, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share new details about her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which is scheduled to be published in January 2022.
"I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!" the Zoey 101 alum announced. "'THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID' has been in the works for quite a longggg time now."
The former child star explained that her memoir will touch on several personal subjects, including her 13-year-old daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge's near-fatal ATV accident in 2017, which occurred when she was 8 years old.
As Jamie Lynn put it, "I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way."
"I've spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect," she continued, "even when I wasn't, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to."
As for why Jamie Lynn is now ready to be an open book? She explained, "I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else."
Jamie Lynn "opens up for the first time, telling her unfiltered story on her own terms," a description reads about her upcoming memoir. Things I Should Have Said is scheduled to release early next year, but you can pre-order it now.
The Nickelodeon alum admitted that she still has "A LOT of learning to do," but has found a bit of "closure on this 30-year long chapter of my life."
"Hopefully," she added, the book "helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
She announced that "a portion of my book proceeds will be going to This Is My Brave," an organization that empowers people to share their mental health journey.
Although Jamie Lynn didn't make any mention of her sister on Instagram, her memoir will discuss her "role as Britney's kid sister," according to a book description on the site of her publisher, Worthy Publishing.
In July, Jamie Lynn came under fire after retailers listed the book, which at the time had the words I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out emblazoned on the cover. The title appeared to reference a lyric from Britney's debut single "...Baby One More Time."
However, Worthy Publishing told E! News that that wasn't the case, adding, "We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family."
While Jamie Lynn has publicly showed her support for her sister, especially as she's scored legal victories amid her conservatorship battle, Britney has spoken out against her family members.
"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," the Grammy winner alleged on Instagram on July 16. "There's nothing worse than that!!!!"
She added, "My so-called support system hurt me deeply. This conservatorship killed my dreams...so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill...yet people still try!!!!"