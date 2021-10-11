Jamie Lynn Spears Promises to "Share My Truth the Proper Way" in New Memoir

Watch : Britney Spears Blast Sister Jamie Lynn & Family on Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to put a spotlight on her personal life.

As Britney Spears continues to make headlines amid her conservatorship battle, the pop star's younger sister plans to open up about her own journey. On Monday, Oct. 11, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share new details about her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which is scheduled to be published in January 2022.

"I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!" the Zoey 101 alum announced. "'THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID' has been in the works for quite a longggg time now."

The former child star explained that her memoir will touch on several personal subjects, including her 13-year-old daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge's near-fatal ATV accident in 2017, which occurred when she was 8 years old.

As Jamie Lynn put it, "I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way."