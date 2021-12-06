50+ Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holidays will be here before you know it. If you are trying to figure out what to get your dad, stepdad, or dad-like figure in your life, we have done all of the work for you. If your dad loves to golf, we found some personalized golf balls. If your dad loses everything, we have a solution for that. If your dad loves an iced cold beverage, get him this innovative glass. If your dad has a great sense of humor, this mug is a hilarious gift. If your dad loves his self-care routine, this heated razor is a luxurious addition to his toiletries.
Keep on scrolling to see our gift suggestions for the dads in your life. We will continue to update this list throughout the holiday season.
Tile Essentials (2020) 4-pack (1 Mate, 1 Slim, 2 Stickers)
If your dad is constantly losing track of his essentials, get him this Tile 4-pack. This set includes Tile trackers that you can put on your keys, remote, and wallet whenever you misplace them. There's a free app that's compatible with iOS and Android devices that you can use to ring your tile whenever something goes missing. This four-piece set has 21,400+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Dad's Spot Remote Goes Here Pillow
If you need another guarantee that your dad won't lose the TV remote, then this hilarious pillow could do the trick. Just put this pillow in dad's favorite TV-watching spot and the remote will have designated spot in the pillow pocket. There are several different color options to choose from.
Travando Mens Slim Wallet with Money Clip
All wallets are the same, right? Nope. This slim wallet has 43,300+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers. Plus, it even comes with a gift box, which makes giving presents even easier. The wallet has 11 card pockets and an outside notch that allows you to push out the cards easily. It has a MHz band that protects against data theft by RFID scanners. It also has a money clip for cash. It's available in eight colors too.
Gillette Labs Heated Razor Starter Kit, 1 Handle, 2 Blade Refills, 1 Charging Dock- 4 Piece Set
This heated razor makes shaving a luxurious experience. It's waterproof, which means you can use it in the shower if you'd like. The set includes a heated razor handle, 2 blade refills, a magnetic wireless charging dock, and a smart plug.
"I bought this for my husband and he tells me how great the shave is everyday," an Amazon shopper raved.
Personalized Golf Balls with Personalized Display Case
If your dad loves to golf, he will appreciate this set. The case can be displayed with your choice of a name or initials. The 12 golf balls can be personalized with a name, monogram, or initials in various ink colors. It also includes 12 golf tees and pencils.
Dads Are Hard to Buy Gifts For Mug
Let's be honest: some dads are just tough to shop for. This mug says it all and appeals to dad's sense of humor.
Host Freeze Beer Glasses, 16 Ounce Freezer Gel Chiller Double Wall Plastic Frozen Pint Glass, Set of 2
No one likes warm beer. This cup is what dad needs to make sure his favorite beverage is at an optimum temperature. Just put it in the freezer for two hours before pouring in a light beer or in the fridge prior to sipping on a dark beer. These are different than your standard beer glasses because of they are lined with proprietary cooling gel.
NekTeck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Dad can have shiatsu massage whenever he wants with this device. He can even use it while he's working since he can just loop his arms through the straps. There are eight different massage modes to alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and just help dad relax. There are three different speeds and an option for a heated massage. This massager has 22,700+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
BruMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug
You may think this is like any other coffee mug, but that's not the case. The BruMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug has 125,000+ five-star reviews from BruMate shoppers. That's because it's the world's first 100% leak-proof, insulated mug. This means your dad can take his favorite hot beverage anywhere he wants with zero worry. It's also a great leak-proof mug for cold beverages too.
Video Doorbell 3
This revolutionary doorbell uses Wi-Fi and HD video to let you see and speak with visitors from the comfort of your phone or tablet. The doorbell has built-in motion sensors so you can know right away as soon as someone is outside your door. You can also create preset responses, so your door can get answered without you actually doing anything.
Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket
Bearaby weighted blankets help you relax and get a better night's sleep. This buttery soft, breathable organic cotton weighted blanket is ideal for all seasons, with well-distributed weight without feeling overbearing or overly hot. It's available in multiple colors with weights ranging from 10 pounds to 25 pounds. This is not your typical weighted blanket, which has 108,000+ customer reviews.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
These wireless earbuds actually stay in place during the most intense workouts. The battery has 9 hours of listening time, they're compatible with iOS and Android devices, and they are sweat-resistant. There are eight colors to choose from and they are truly a must-have for anyone who needs to have access to their music, podcasts, and phone calls.
Nike Air Monarch IV
"Dad sneakers" are in, so you might as well get some for your father. The Nike Air Monarch IV is lightweight, durable, and supportive, providing comfort with every step. This classic shoe is available in many colors with wide fit options as well.
Renpho Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager for Muscles, Back, Foot, Neck, Shoulder, Leg, Calf Cordless Electric Percussion Body Massage
This portable massager can help dad relax his feet, calf, shoulders, neck, back, muscle, arms, and legs. It has a powerful motor that won't overheat. It's easy to bring anywhere and there are five interchangeable attachments and a long-lasting battery. This massager has 34,700+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.
GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler, 64 oz, Stainless Steel
Keep beer fresh for weeks with the GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler. The carbonation cap automatically regulates pressure to optimally carbonate beer. The dispenser tap makes it easy to pour beer at any time. The sight glass shows how much is left in the growler. This set includes two Co2 cartridges.
Masque BAR Bandito Facial Sheet Mask (6 Pack)
These sheet masks are formulated for men's skin. There are options to smooth the appearance of wrinkles, unclog pores, minimize dark spots, and calm irritated skin.
Ugg Fluff You Slipper
The Ugg Fluff You Slipper is super soft and cozy, but it has a durable sole, which also makes it suitable for outdoor wear so you can bring the comfort of Ugg anywhere you go. This luxurious slipper is available in many colors.
GoSports Backyard Bocce Sets with 8 Balls, Pallino, Case and Measuring Rope
This bocce set has 8 balls, a pallino, a case, and a measuring rope. This game is fun for dad to play with friends or for an enjoyable family afternoon.
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket
This zip-up fleece jacket is just such a classic. It's warm, soft, and it matches with everything. Dad will end up wearing this whenever he can. Just ask the 23,000+ customers who left five-star Amazon reviews. You can never go wrong with classic black, but there are many colors to choose from.
Father Daughter Distance Mug
If you and your dad don't live as close as you'd like, this mug is a sweet way to remind dad how much you love him every time he has a sip of coffee.
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight TSA Lock
A love of travel can get expensive, but this three-piece luggage set is quite the deal. These suitcases are lightweight, yet extremely durable. The spinner wheels are quiet and easy to move 360°. Each bag has interior mesh pockets for organization. There are many colors to choose from. This set has 9,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Docking Station for Dads
This is just what your dad needs to get organized. There are spots for his wallet, phone (and phone charger), keys, watch, and glasses. He will (hopefully) never waste time looking for his essentials ever again.
—Originally published Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:10 PM PT.