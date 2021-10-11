Chloé Lukasiak Introduces Her Girlfriend: Find Out What She & More Dance Moms Stars Are Up to Now

It seems like just yesterday Chloé Lukasiak, Nia Sioux and more Dance Moms stars were waiting in anxious anticipation to find out who was at the top of the pyramid.

Now, there's no pyramid, nor is there any sense of competition among the stars. They're free from the rigorous days of training at the Abby Lee Dance Company, and though they don't spend as much time together, it's clear that the girls' friendship is stronger than ever.

Fans of the reality series witnessed the girls come together to rally around Chloé as she went Instagram official with girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury. Maddie Ziegler commented on Chloé's post, "love you guys," while Nia said, "I love you guys so much."

Kenzie Ziegler added that Chloé and Brooklinn were her "favorites."

While the Dance Moms stars were all clearly in the know, Chloé's fans were delightfully surprised to learn that she was in a relationship. A source close to Chloé told E! News that she felt ready to go public with her romance because she's "in a place where she feels comfortable sharing her relationship and where she is in her life."