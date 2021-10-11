Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chloé Lukasiak Introduces Her Girlfriend: Find Out What She & More Dance Moms Stars Are Up to Now

After going public with her relationship, Chloé Lukasiak received love and support from Nia Sioux, Maddie Ziegler and more Dance Moms co-stars.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 11, 2021 8:48 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesTop Photos

It seems like just yesterday Chloé LukasiakNia Sioux and more Dance Moms stars were waiting in anxious anticipation to find out who was at the top of the pyramid.

Now, there's no pyramid, nor is there any sense of competition among the stars. They're free from the rigorous days of training at the Abby Lee Dance Company, and though they don't spend as much time together, it's clear that the girls' friendship is stronger than ever.

Fans of the reality series witnessed the girls come together to rally around Chloé as she went Instagram official with girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury. Maddie Ziegler commented on Chloé's post, "love you guys," while Nia said, "I love you guys so much."

Kenzie Ziegler added that Chloé and Brooklinn were her "favorites."

While the Dance Moms stars were all clearly in the know, Chloé's fans were delightfully surprised to learn that she was in a relationship. A source close to Chloé told E! News that she felt ready to go public with her romance because she's "in a place where she feels comfortable sharing her relationship and where she is in her life."

photos
Dance Moms: Where Are They Now?

The insider added, "Chloé has the full support of her loved ones and friends around her... They are in love and very sweet together."

And Chloé isn't the only person thriving post-Dance Moms. Loads of the dancers have found happiness outside the studio, whether it's through their career or friendships.

To see what the girls have been up to since taking their final bow on Dance Moms, check out the gallery below!

Rowan Daly
Chloe Lukasiak

Before starting college at Pepperdine University in the fall of 2019, the actress wrote a book titled Girl on Pointe: Chloe's Guide to Taking on the World. She started a YouTube channel to keep fans updated on all her projects. And for those who loved the dancer's mom Christi Lukasiak, she remains Chloe's biggest fan. "She always encourages me to follow my dreams, as does my entire family," Chloe shared with E! News. "Everything I've done up until now has been possible because of my family's belief in me." 

One of her most recent projects—kicked off while she was quarantining away from Pepperdine's Malibu campus due to COVID—sees the author sharing poetry on Instagram with the handle @chloelukasiakwrites

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kendall Vertes

After being a member of Cheryl Burke-led reformed dance troupe The Irreplaceables, Kendall starred in the 2019 movie Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time. She also set her eyes on the music industry, Kendall K's list of singles including the 2017 track "Where Would I Be Without You." As for her friendships with the girls, Kendall had a "family reunion" with co-stars Maddie Ziegler and Nia Sioux in 2019 before meeting up with Brooke Hyland and Paige Hyland last June

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Mackenzie Ziegler

The dancer's music career began with her 2014 album, Mack Z. In 2018, she released her second album titled Phases. That same year, the singer was a finalist on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and launched her own cosmetics line called "Love, Kenzie." But her most recent endeavor was a group project, Sia agreeing to join her on the 2020 track "Exhale."

A song "about needing to just breathe and have a party," as Kenzie put it to People, "I sent her the demo and she was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love this song so much.' I wrote the song, but I wasn't sure if I was going to release it, and she was like, 'Oh my gosh, if you don't release it by yourself, I'll take it from you or I'll just be on it with you.'" Expect more dance bangers in the future, with Kenzie telling the outlet an EP is in the works: "I have lots of songs that I've done, but I'm still trying to figure out which ones are my favorite. So after quarantine is over, I'm definitely going to be back in the studio."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
JoJo Siwa

After leaving Dance Moms, the YouTube star (she boasts nearly 12 million subscribers) has become the unofficial tween queen thanks to an exclusive licensing deal with Nickelodeon, branded merchandise with retailers and even a sold-out tour across the country. "One of the biggest things that I ever learned from Dance Moms was either to sink or swim," JoJo previously shared with Kelly Ripa. "Not, like, physically, actually in a swimming pool. But to really just be able to survive and to want it."

These days, as she pals around with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, she's doing more than treading water. At 18, the LGBTQ+ icon is thriving on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. She's one half of DWTS' first-ever same-sex couple, competing alongside pro Jenna Johnson. Her appearance on the ABC competition show follows the premiere of her feature-length film The J Team

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Nia Sioux

The star of The Bold and the Beautiful and Sunnyside Up continues to stay in touch with her more than 1 million fans through YouTube and book future acting gigs. (On the docket: drama The Lies I Tell Myself and sci-fi flick IM/Mortal.) And in May 2020, she released her first children's book, Today I Dance

"I know that I am young and have a lot to learn, but I also know that I am young and have a lot to give," she shared on Instagram following her graduation from high school. "I'm so excited for the next adventures life has in store for me. Moving on to the next chapter, I want to encourage our generation that we can be the change. We have so much power and I have hope that we will make the world a better place."

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Kalani Hilliker

Now based in L.A., the dancer, actress and entrepreneur shares a new YouTube video with fans every Friday where she gets "to show you beauty, challenges, collaborations, and my life!" She also launched an exclusive dress collection for Promgirl. And, yes, she still considers the dance studio her "happy place."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Showpo
Maddie Ziegler

Since leaving Dance Moms in 2016, Maddie's career has skyrocketed thanks to appearances in music videos for Sia songs such as "Elastic Heart" and "Chandelier." Her memoir The Maddie Diaries became a New York Times best-seller and a YA trilogy followed. Today, she has more than 13 million Instagram followers and continues to explore dancing, acting and modeling opportunities, appearing in Sia's directorial debut Music and the 2021 West Side Story remake. 

Instagram
Camryn Bridges

While this Dance Moms alumna isn't as active on social media when compared to her co-stars, the high school cheerleader celebrated her 2020 graduation with a special guy named Darius Turner. And yes, fans. She's still dancing!

Instagram
Brynn Rumfallo

They grow up so fast! The Dance Moms fan-favorite documented her prom on Instagram in 2019, promising to be active on YouTube all summer long. Still dancing, the Twilight fanatic ("Robert Pattinson is the love of my life") is embarking on her senior year of high school. "I've gone to four high schools now in four years," she shared in a Sept. 28 Q&A sesh with her 3.1 million Instagram followers. "I really like school."

Instagram
Paige Hyland

Since leaving the show, Paige attended high school in Pennsylvania where she was able to model for various brands including Sherri Hill. Next on her agenda is three more years at West Virginia University, where she's dating Youngstown's defensive back Jayvon Thrift.

Instagram
Brooke Hyland

It's hard to believe, but all the way back in 2016, Brooke graduated from high school. Having dabbled "in the world of fame," as she put it in a January post to her 3.5 million Instagram followers, "I was able to have more fun than I thought was humanly possible with the best of friends, new & old. I traveled to 17 different countries." She went on to attend Ohio University, collecting degrees in marketing, management information systems and business analytics, before road tripping to California to begin her new life as a social media influencer.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson and Sister Ashlee Are the Most Glamorous Bridesmaids

2

How Kourtney Reacted to Kim K. Poking Fun at Travis Barker Romance

3
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Chloé Lukasiak Dating Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury

4

Reba McEntire Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock's Split

5

Tom Brady Celebrates With Son Jack After Big Win in Precious Footage

Latest News

Gold Eyeshadow Will Be One of the Biggest Trends This Holiday Season

Jessica Simpson and Sister Ashlee Are the Most Glamorous Bridesmaids

Ex on the Beach's Chris Pearson Dead at 25 After Stabbing

Celebrate National Coming Out Day With These Groundbreaking Shows

Jamie Lynn Spears Promises to "Share My Truth" Properly in New Memoir

Exclusive

Ellen Pompeo Talks Grey's Anatomy Reunion With Kate Walsh

Jill Duggar Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss With Baby No. 3