Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Ellen Pompeo Talks Emotional Grey's Anatomy Reunion With Kate Walsh

By Allison Crist Oct 11, 2021 8:22 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyExclusivesEllen PompeoShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Is Ellen Pompeo Ready to Leave "Grey's"?

A Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital homecoming.

Grey's Anatomy fans have seen their fair share of beloved characters come and go, but luckily, they're about to be reunited with a very familiar face: Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh.

Feeling equally grateful for Walsh's highly anticipated return is Ellen Pompeo, one of the last original cast members remaining on Grey's Anatomy. As the Meredith Grey actress put it on E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 11, "Kate is the funnest person on set."

"All of us from the original cast, we do share such a special bond," Pompeo continued. "We went through something that only a few people can understand what it was, and to see all of that hard work and all of that craziness that we went through—you know, getting famous so quickly and the show was such a big deal—and to come together again and the show is still on the air, to know that our work has had such an impact, is pretty moving."

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Most Shocking Moments

So moving, in fact, that Pompeo and Walsh "may have shed a tear." 

"We may have hugged and cried a bit," she added.

ABC/Ron Batzdorff

Walsh's return to Grey's Anatomy comes after a multi-year absence. She initially left the medical drama after its third season to head up her own spin-off series, Private Practice.

Grey's Anatomy is now in its 18th season, but Pompeo remains uncertain when she'll make her own exit—even though her husband, Chris Ivery, is apparently eager for her to lighten her workload. 

"He did say the other day, 'Don't you think you can work a little less now?'" Pompeo told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester

But seeing as how she just launched a new podcast called Tell Me, that doesn't appear to be happening any time soon.

"There's so many young women who really look up to me and really look to hear what I'm saying about things, and podcasting is a relatively new medium, [but] I produce TV every day," Pompeo explained. "[I thought], let me try producing this and see how it works."

Trending Stories

1

How Kourtney Reacted to Kim K. Poking Fun at Travis Barker Romance

2

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and More Join Kim Kardashian on SNL

3

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Proved Their Love Is Bulletproof

photos
Grey's Anatomy: Epic Romances

She continued, "Anything to combat all the negativity, to combat all the assaults on women, the mistruths out there, I just want to use my platform in a meaningful way and have conversations that matter to people and that impact people."

Hear more from Ellen Pompeo in the above Daily Pop interview!

Cadence13’s podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo can be streamed wherever you listen to your podcasts with new episodes every Wednesday.

Trending Stories

1

How Kourtney Reacted to Kim K. Poking Fun at Travis Barker Romance

2

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Proved Their Love Is Bulletproof

3

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and More Join Kim Kardashian on SNL

4

Meghan King Marries Cuffe Biden Owens After Whirlwind Romance

5
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Chloé Lukasiak Dating Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury

Latest News

Exclusive

Ellen Pompeo Talks Grey's Anatomy Reunion With Kate Walsh

Jill Duggar Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss With Baby No. 3

Kourtney Kardashian Wants Travis Barker's Skull in Bizarre PDA Post

Meghan King Marries Cuffe Biden Owens After Whirlwind Romance

Why The Challenge's Amanda Says She's "Done" With Fessy

Tori Spelling Recalls How Luke Perry "Fiercely" Stood Up for Her

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She Thought She'd Be Married at 25