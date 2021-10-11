Jill Duggar Shares That She Suffered Pregnancy Loss With Baby No. 3

Watch : Why Jill Duggar Distanced Herself From Her Family

Jill Duggar revealed she has suffered a miscarriage, turning her "happiness into heartbreak."

The 19 Kids and Counting alum posted a YouTube video on Oct. 11 that shared a montage of videos from her brief pregnancy, including the test when she found out she and husband Derick Dillard were expecting their third child.

"We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled!" Jill wrote on Instagram. "However, a few days later we started miscarrying."

In a blog post, Jill reflected on her delight after finding out they were growing their family to five. "It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them," she explained of sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4. "They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born."